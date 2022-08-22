Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc on
Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the
video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain
demand while grappling with intensifying competition.
Analysts have raised concerns about Zoom's prospects as the
pandemic recedes and competitors such as Microsoft's Teams,
Cisco's WebEx and Google's Meet fight for video-conferencing
market share.
Moreover, Zoom has the uphill task of onboarding large
clients, which contribute more than $100,000 in revenue, to
sustain its pandemic-levels of growth at a time when companies
are grappling with decades-high inflation.
Zoom now expects annual adjusted profit per share between
$3.66 and $3.69, compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier.
It forecast revenue between $4.39 billion and $4.40 billion,
compared with its earlier outlook of $4.53 billion to $4.55
billion.
Zoom, which saw demand spike for its tools during the height
of the pandemic, also reported its slowest revenue growth on
record at 8% to $1.1 billion in the second quarter ended July
31.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)