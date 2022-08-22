Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:44 2022-08-22 pm EDT
89.66 USD   -9.89%
04:40pZoom Video Communications 2Q Revenue Hit by Strong Dollar
DJ
04:34pZoom Video Communications Fiscal Q2 Earnings Decline, Sales Increase; Shares Fall After Hours
MT
04:19pZOOM VIDEO : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters

08/22/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing platform invests in its products to sustain demand while grappling with intensifying competition.

Analysts have raised concerns about Zoom's prospects as the pandemic recedes and competitors such as Microsoft's Teams, Cisco's WebEx and Google's Meet fight for video-conferencing market share.

Moreover, Zoom has the uphill task of onboarding large clients, which contribute more than $100,000 in revenue, to sustain its pandemic-levels of growth at a time when companies are grappling with decades-high inflation.

Zoom now expects annual adjusted profit per share between $3.66 and $3.69, compared with $3.70 to $3.77 forecast earlier.

It forecast revenue between $4.39 billion and $4.40 billion, compared with its earlier outlook of $4.53 billion to $4.55 billion.

Zoom, which saw demand spike for its tools during the height of the pandemic, also reported its slowest revenue growth on record at 8% to $1.1 billion in the second quarter ended July 31. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 533 M - -
Net income 2023 416 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 70,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 29 689 M 29 689 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,63x
EV / Sales 2024 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 7 155
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 99,50 $
Average target price 125,79 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Tomb President
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-45.90%29 689
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-14.92%2 134 076
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-29.36%68 662
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.70%56 104
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.49%55 528
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.91%51 499