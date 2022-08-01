Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
105.39 USD   +1.47%
04:07pZoom to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
GL
04:07pZoom to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
GL
12:25pZOOM EVENTS : A Year of Enhancing Your Virtual and Hybrid Events
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

08/01/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Monday, August 22, 2022, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us


All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
04:07pZoom to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
GL
04:07pZoom to Release Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023
GL
12:25pZOOM EVENTS : A Year of Enhancing Your Virtual and Hybrid Events
PU
11:10aINDEXES OVERVIEW : Buffet resists
07/28Zoom down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
RE
07/25NEW FROM ZOOM : Easily Book a Workspace, Better Collaborate on Whiteboards, and More!
PU
07/21Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking - ministry
RE
07/20Bernstein Starts Zoom Video Communications at Market Perform With $122 Price Target
MT
07/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Bad news is piling up
07/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, American Express, Cisco, Glencore, Visa, Zoom...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 544 M - -
Net income 2023 416 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 73,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30 990 M 30 990 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,90x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 7 155
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 103,86 $
Average target price 125,74 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Tomb President
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-43.53%30 990
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.53%2 093 729
SYNOPSYS INC.-0.27%56 217
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.36%55 818
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-45.10%53 361
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.14%50 962