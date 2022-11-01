Advanced search
GL
Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

11/01/2022
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Monday, November 21, 2022, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. Zoom is a space where you can connect to others, share ideas, make plans, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for large enterprises, small businesses, and individuals alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Public Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Head of Global PR
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us


