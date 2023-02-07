Advanced search
    ZM   US98980L1017

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:45:48 2023-02-07 pm EST
83.51 USD   +8.36%
12:41pZoom to cut headcount by about 1,300 jobs
RE
12:41pZoom Video Rises Past 8% Tuesday Afternoon After Chief Executive Eric Yuan Announces 15% Staff Reduction
MT
12:38pZoom to cut headcount by 15%
RE
Zoom to cut headcount by 15%

02/07/2023 | 12:38pm EST
A man walks past a temporary show room of Zoom during the World Economic Forum in Davos

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications said in blog post on Tuesday that it will lay off 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 376 M - -
Net income 2023 189 M - -
Net cash 2023 5 331 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 125x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 22 529 M 22 529 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 8 422
Free-Float 73,5%
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Tomb President
Kelly S. Steckelberg Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson Head-Global Customer Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.17.42%22 529
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.07%1 911 345
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%54 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.78%53 798
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.95%44 176