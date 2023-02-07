Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Summary
ZM
US98980L1017
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
(ZM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12:45:48 2023-02-07 pm EST
83.51
USD
+8.36%
12:41p
Zoom to cut headcount by about 1,300 jobs
RE
12:41p
Zoom Video Rises Past 8% Tuesday Afternoon After Chief Executive Eric Yuan Announces 15% Staff Reduction
MT
12:38p
Zoom to cut headcount by 15%
RE
Zoom to cut headcount by 15%
02/07/2023 | 12:38pm EST
(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications said in blog post on Tuesday that it will lay off 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
© Reuters 2023
All news about ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
12:41p
Zoom to cut headcount by about 1,300 jobs
RE
12:41p
Zoom Video Rises Past 8% Tuesday Afternoon After Chief Executive Eric Yuan Announces 15..
MT
12:38p
Zoom to cut headcount by 15%
RE
12:28p
Zoom Says Reduced Team By About 15%
RE
02/01
Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023
GL
02/01
Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023
AQ
01/27
Insider Sell: Zoom Video Communications
MT
01/26
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Li..
AQ
01/26
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Appoints Cindy L. Hoots as Member of the Audit Committe..
CI
01/24
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Zoom Video Communications to $92 From $90, Mainta..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
01/24
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Zoom Video Communications to $92 From $90, Mainta..
MT
01/23
MKM Partners Downgrades Zoom Video Communications to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is ..
MT
01/17
Piper Sandler Adjusts Zoom Video Communications Price Target to $75 From $77, Maintains..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
4 376 M
-
-
Net income 2023
189 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
5 331 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
125x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
22 529 M
22 529 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
3,93x
EV / Sales 2024
3,52x
Nbr of Employees
8 422
Free-Float
73,5%
Chart ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
34
Last Close Price
77,07 $
Average target price
85,05 $
Spread / Average Target
10,4%
Managers and Directors
Eric S. Yuan
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Tomb
President
Kelly S. Steckelberg
Chief Financial Officer
Harry D. Moseley
Global Chief Information Officer
Brendan Ittelson
Head-Global Customer Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
17.42%
22 529
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
7.07%
1 911 345
SYNOPSYS INC.
13.20%
54 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
13.78%
53 798
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
15.69%
50 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION
33.95%
44 176
