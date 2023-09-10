13,829,076 Options of Zoom2u Technologies Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Details:

53,796,257 Shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until September 10, 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of official quotation.



3,195,830 Shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until May 20, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



13,829,076 Options exercisable at AUD 0.20 on or before September 06, 2026 classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until September 10, 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of official quotation.



2,000,000 Options exercisable at AUD 0.30 on or before September 10, 2024 classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until September 10, 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of official quotation.