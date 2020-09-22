ZoomAway Travel : Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZoomAway Travel Inc. (TSXV: ZMA) (US: ZMWYF) (the "Company" or "ZMA") www.zoomaway.com , wishes to update its shareholders and investors with regard to certain matters.

First, the Company wishes to announce an amendment to the note purchase agreement (the "NPA") governing the secured convertible promissory notes that were issued to AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") as announced on May 7, 2019. Under the NPA, the Company had an affirmative covenant to raise a minimum of CAD$1 million additional equity financing through the sale of its common stock in the full five fiscal quarters beginning after the closing, with a minimum of CAD$200,000 being raised in each such quarter. During 2019, the Company raised a total of CAD$480,000 additional equity financing. The NPA has been amended to permit the Company to raise the balance of at least $520,000 by the end of 2020. The Company confirms that as of the end of its most recently completed fiscal quarter (June 30, 2020), that it was in compliance with all affirmative covenants in the NPA, as amended.

The Company also announces that it will not be proceeding with the $5 million dollar acquisition line of credit from AIP Asset Management as initially disclosed in its press release of March 31, 2020.

The Company also wishes to clarify that the resolution presented to the Company's shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2019 to provide for a blanket authorization in respect of the potential creation of a "Control Person" (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) through the future issuances of shares to AIP or its affiliates was not a valid resolution. The policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") require that any such resolution be presented to shareholders with detailed information in the context of a specific transaction. The June 28, 2019 resolution was insufficient in this regard. As such, the Company will not act upon the resolution.

The Company also announces the cancellation of 2,000,000 of the 2,400,000 stock options that were granted effective April 7, 2020 (as announced on April 10, 2020). These options have been cancelled as the holder thereof is no longer an eligible participant under the Company's stock option plan.

Following discussions with the TSXV, the Company expects that trading of its shares will be reinstated shortly.

