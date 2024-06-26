TORONTO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moses Znaimer, Founder and CEO of ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV: ZUM) (“ZoomerMedia”), a multi-platform media company devoted to creating legacy and digital content for and from Boomer Zoomers to GenZ Zoomers, announces that, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement between ZoomerMedia and Blue Ant Media, which was signed on June 25, 2024, it has completed the acquisition of Mobile Syrup (MobileSyrup.com), Canada’s News Source for all things Tech, from Blue Ant Media, an international production studio, rights business and channel operator.



Mobile Syrup publishes tech news and reviews, the latest on streaming, gaming, and AI, plus consumer guides and deals. MobileSyrup.com’s 2 million monthly average users further cements the Zoomer Digital Network as Canada’s largest digital network with over 1 billion annual pageviews and social media engagements.

The aggregate purchase price is $950,000, payable in cash.

This acquisition comes on the heels of ZoomerMedia’s recent announcements that the company purchased Alberta-based digipub Curiocity, and Owen Sound’s CJOS 92.3FM.

In fact, Mobile Syrup marks ZoomerMedia’s eighth acquisition in two years as it carries out its plan to expand the company’s reach beyond its original core demographic, the 45plus. With a suite of 18 media properties including blogTO, Daily Hive, Curiocity, The Peak, LudwigVan, and EverythingZoomer.com, plus ZoomerMedia’s legacy television, radio, and print brands* and their websites (see below), the company now appeals to all generations regardless of the platform or genre of their choice.

Said Omri Tintpulver, Chief Operating Officer, ZoomerMedia: “Mobile Syrup complements our business-focused digital publication called The Peak, and its newly launched Peak Tech newsletter. Together, they’ll amplify our technology content and create new opportunities for like-minded companies to reach new audiences, particularly those in the telecommunications, computing, gaming, and AI industries.”

Said Jamie Schouela, President, Global Channels and Media, Blue Ant Media: “ZoomerMedia is a proven leader in Canadian digital publishing and we know that, as part of their portfolio, Mobile Syrup is well positioned to grow to new heights. We are incredibly proud of the editorial team’s work to date and look forward to seeing how they evolve the brand next.”

ABOUT ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED

Founded by television and media icon Moses Znaimer in 2008, ZoomerMedia Limited is a multimedia company devoted to creating content, services and experiences for Canada's most powerful audiences: the 17.2 million people aged 45-plus aka "Zoomers", and the 13.7 million Millennials and Gen Zs, coincidentally also called "Zoomers", who follow in their footsteps.

ZoomerMedia operates 5 TV, 3 Radio, 3 Print, and 21 Digital properties. ZoomerMedia produces original TV, Radio, Podcast and Print content, offers clients creative audio and video production services, and bespoke events on site at its 2.6-acre complex in Toronto's Liberty Village.

The specific ZoomerMedia property names and focus, are as follows.

Television: VisionTV, available in 7.5 million households is Canada's home for British comedy and drama series, plus uplifting movies, music, news, and multicultural and multilingual faith programming; ONETV: The Exercise & Entertainment Channel, combines original yoga, pilates, tai chi, and cardio dance and kettlebell fitness series with British serial soaps, dramas and American movies; JoyTV in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey and the Fraser Valley, and FAITH TV in Winnipeg are devoted to broadcasting Christian, multi-faith, and local content.

Zoomer Digital Network (“ZDN”): Reaching 18.5 million monthly active users with over a billion annual pageviews and social media engagements, ZDN comprises the following:

DailyHive, dailyhive.com in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec, and The Maritimes, is one of Canada’s most followed news brands with over 10 million monthly active users, over 270 million annual page views, and 3.1 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X), TikTok, and LinkedIn; blogTO, blogto.com, Toronto's unrivalled local publisher across digital and social media platforms, bringing in 8 million monthly active users, and over 213 million page views annually; Zoomer Magazine's EverythingZoomer.com, Canada's leading provider of online content targeting the 45-plus; The Peak, readthepeak.com, serving 150,000 Canadian professionals and business leaders with the top global business, finance, and tech stories of the day packaged in smart, fast, and easily digestible formats; Ludwig Van, Ludwig-Van.com, Canada’s leading and fastest growing digital voice for the latest classical, opera, chamber and choral music headlines, reviews, comments and personality driven features and interviews; TitusOne, a digital marketing agency that specializes in growing audiences through search, social media and creative content strategies; and Curiocity, curiocity.com, one of Alberta’s leading digital media publishers, with a presence in other key markets in Canada.

Radio: The New Classical FM, Canada's only commercial all classical music radio station broadcasting over three frequencies in a unique regional Ontario network: 96.3FM CFMZ-FM Toronto (GTA), 103.1FM CFMX-FM Cobourg (Eastern Ontario), and 102.9FM CFMO-FM Collingwood (Southern Georgian Bay); Zoomer Radio, The Original Greatest Hits, the biggest broadcast footprint in Canada also reaching 28 American States, and broadcasting simultaneously both in AM and FM in Toronto (740AM CFZM-AM and 96.7FM CFZM-FM); and the newly acquired CJOS Bounce 92.3 FM in Owen Sound playing Adult Hits. (The sale is subject to CRTC approval and other closing conditions).

Print: ZOOMER Magazine, the Company's flagship magazine and Canada's largest paid circulation magazine for the 45-plus market; On The Bay Magazine, the dominant regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Ontario's Southern Georgian Bay; and Tonic Magazine, a regional health and wellness magazine distributed across the City of Toronto.

ABOUT BLUE ANT MEDIA

Blue Ant Media is a privately held, international production studio and rights business and channel operator. The company's studio creates and distributes a premium slate of programming, in all content genres, for streaming and broadcasting platforms around the world. Blue Ant Media also operates free streaming and pay TV channels under several media brands internationally, including Love Nature, Cottage Life, Smithsonian Channel Canada, BBC Earth Canada, HauntTV, Homeful, Drag Race Universe, Total Crime, Declassified, Love Pets and Love Drama. Blue Ant Media is headquartered in Toronto, with six international offices in Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, London, Washington and Sydney. blueantmedia.com Twitter ⼁ Instagram ⼁ LinkedIn

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leanne Wright

SVP Communications

ZoomerMedia Limited

416-886-6873

leanne@zoomer.ca

zoomermedia.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.