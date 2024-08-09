Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2024, ZoomInfo released its second quarter 2024 financial results, missing revenue and earnings expectations, and lowering its full-year guidance for revenue, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow. Additionally, the Company announced that its CFO and principal finance officer would be departing.

On this news, ZoomInfo’s stock price fell $1.79, or 10.3%, to close at $8.01 per share on August 6, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

