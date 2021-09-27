Tegus : Appoints Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegus , the leading market intelligence platform for key decision makers, today announced that Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"Henry brings an abundance of relevant experience as an entrepreneur who has harnessed the combined power of high-quality data and best-in-class software to build the industry's leading go-to-market platform," said Thomas Elnick, co-Founder and co-CEO of Tegus. "Henry is a uniquely talented CEO whose unparalleled passion for and deep expertise in the B2B data and software space will be invaluable as we drive toward our vision of building the preeminent market and business intelligence platform for key decision makers."

As Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo, Schuck has built the leading go-to-market intelligence solution that now serves more than 20,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo pairs best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage and insights to drive more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers.

Schuck's entrepreneurial journey began in 2007 when he founded DiscoverOrg, which he bootstrapped to more than $25 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Under Schuck's leadership, DiscoverOrg acquired ZoomInfo, for which the company is now named, and developed a powerful suite of data and software, leading to its successful IPO in June 2020.

"Tegus has a product that transforms how businesses and key decision -makers get the critical information and insight they need to make more informed decisions," said Schuck. "I'm looking forward to applying my experience and lessons learned in building and scaling ZoomInfo to Tegus during this important phase of growth."

Schuck is a cum laude graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) with a B.S. in Business Administration and a B.S. in Hospitality Management and holds a J.D., cum laude, from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

About Tegus

Tegus is the leading market intelligence platform for key decision makers. The Tegus platform powers many of the world's most well-respected institutional investors, corporations, and consultancies with the largest and most comprehensive database of primary and market information. Tegus' products and services enable clients to discover unmatched insights and answers to the most challenging questions they face to help them make better informed decisions. For more information about our leading market and business intelligence solution, visit tegus.co .

Company Contact

Bob Casey

Chief Financial Officer

847.507.3232

Bob@Tegus.co

SOURCE Tegus