The Remote Work Rundown: Powered by ZoomInfo

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we view the office. As life gradually returns to the new normal, companies across the globe are reevaluating how and where their employees should work.

Many companies are scaling back on office space while others are reinvesting in their physical footprint. Some are going entirely remote, while many are implementing a hybrid model. For job seekers evaluating their next move and business leaders seeking to stay informed, it's hard to keep track of all of the changes.

That's why ZoomInfo created Remote Rundown. Launched on May 17, this site will keep potential job candidates and business professionals in the know on the latest working models of top companies across the globe.

We help users track key factors when looking at company policies:

Who can work remotely: Many businesses are specific when it comes to who can work from home. Sometimes it's based on level of seniority, and sometimes it's simply up to a manager's discretion. How often employees can work remotely: Most WHF policies specify a set number of days to come into the office, ranging from 1 day to full time. Policy effective date: Some companies have instituted their new policies effective immediately, but others are waiting until mid-summer or even the fall to put new policies into effect.

Our data is sourced through user submissions and is updated and maintained by ZoomInfo's team of corporate research analysts.

Our Remote Rundown site provides live updates on new and changing work-from-home policies, as well as a news feed where users can read summaries of these policies and stay informed about trends within their industry.

In recent weeks, research shows that employees appreciate the flexibility that remote and hybrid work plans can offer. Many candidates in the job market are looking for companies that have flexible working policies.

According to a Flexjobs study, men and women have differing views about their ideal work arrangement. Women prefer to work from home more than men, whereas men seem to prefer the hybrid model more than their female counterparts. Women are more likely to resent a commute, fear contracting the virus, and appreciate being able to wear more comfortable clothes while working from home.

Currently, ZoomInfo's data around employer policies shows:

60% of companies are allowing everyone to work remotely

15% are allowing specific roles and exceptions to work remotely

14% aren't allowing anyone to work remotely

11% are leaving it up to manager discretion

Raytheon Plans to Cut Office Space by 25% as it Embraces Hybrid Work: The aerospace and defense manufacturer based in Waltham, Mass., plans to significantly reduce its 32 million square feet of office space as it prepares to allow employees to choose their own work models and standardize remote work.

Amgen Adopts Permanent Remote Work Policy: Amgen, a pharmaceutical company who employs 5,000 people in Ventura County, will make remote work a permanent policy for its international workforce. This decision was based on a survey that found 80% of the local workforce wanted to continue to work from home.

Google Relaxes Remote Work Plan, Will Let 20% of Employees Telecommute: Google will allow some employees to to permanently work from home, and will permit some to work from other locations for a longer period each year. The company still expects 60% of its employees to be on site for a few days a week.

Hybrid Work Model: 4 Ways Leaders Can Build Trust: Read about four ways to make sure your hybrid-model is as effective as possible.

The Great Work From Home Migration: A Pew Research study conducted in October of 2020 found that nearly half of those surveyed liked the flexibility that remote work offers, and 65% said that they missed interacting with their colleagues in person. Thus the hybrid work model was born.

How Hybrid Remote Work Improves Diversity and Inclusion: Forbes explains how an office commute can exclude many people from jobs that they are capable and willing to do. The option to choose to work remotely is a big step toward making companies more inclusive.

A Blueprint for Designing Hybrid Work Policies: Fortune delves into the mixed messages that companies are receiving about what employees actually want in a return-to-office plan. While some prefer to be entirely remote, others report feeling overworked and exhausted by constant digital collaboration.