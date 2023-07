ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers intelligence and analytics to provide sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals' information and insights on the organizations and professionals they target. It delivers an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) powered engine that gathers data from millions of sources and standardizes, matches to entities, verifies, cleans, and applies the processed data to companies and people at scale. It aggregates and extracts distinct types of data, such as revenue, locations, technologies, keywords, contact information, including email addresses, titles, and phone numbers, and many others, from various public and proprietary sources. The Company serves various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, real estate and others.