ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, secured the top spot on 30 grids among its 150 No. 1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2024 Grid® Reports, which calculate customer satisfaction and market presence across more than 1,000 categories.

ZoomInfo sits in the top 0.01% of companies with the most No. 1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2024 Reports, which assess over 16,000 products across more than 1,000 categories. ZoomInfo was recognized as the top Enterprise solution in 10 categories, including: Buyer Intent Data, Sales Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Website Visitor Identification, Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, Lead Intelligence, Email Verification, Lead Capture, and Lead Mining.

ZoomInfo earned eight No. 1 category rankings, while its 150 total top placements marked a 48% increase over last quarter’s reports. Including its 306 Leader ratings, ZoomInfo received 369 total awards in the reports, which also consist of G2’s Momentum Reports, Index Reports, and Regional Grids.

“These strong ratings reflect our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our more than 35,000 customers around the world,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “ZoomInfo’s unique pairing of real-time buyer intent signals with world-class company and contact data is revolutionizing the way business goes to market. We’re proud that customers can leverage our innovative offerings to effectively and efficiently accelerate growth.”

Also of note:

ZoomInfo extended its streak to 14 consecutive quarters atop the Buyer Intent Data Overall grid. The platform has ranked No. 1 on all four Buyer Intent Data grids for six quarters running.

SalesOS further solidified its position as the category leader for both Sales Intelligence and Buyer Intent Data providers. The platform is the lone product in the Buyer Intent Data category with a 100% satisfaction rating.

further solidified its position as the category leader for both Sales Intelligence and Buyer Intent Data providers. The platform is the lone product in the Buyer Intent Data category with a 100% satisfaction rating. ZoomInfo has controlled the top spot in the Marketing Account Intelligence Overall grid for 13 of the past 15 quarters, going back to Summer 2020.

For the 12th straight quarter, ZoomInfo led the Enterprise grids for Marketing Account Intelligence, Account Data Management, and Lead Intelligence.

ZoomInfo’s OperationsOS platform appeared on at least 25 grids for the sixth straight quarter.

platform appeared on at least 25 grids for the sixth straight quarter. Chorus by ZoomInfo appeared on 16 grids for the fifth consecutive quarter, including Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching.

appeared on 16 grids for the fifth consecutive quarter, including Conversation Intelligence and Sales Coaching. ZoomInfo products have collected more than 7,500 5-star reviews on G2, including more than 2,000 for Chorus.

The following customer reviews contributed to ZoomInfo’s category leadership across G2:

“I have been using ZoomInfo almost every day for the past three years and it’s been great. I love the fact that the contact information is 90%+ accurate. I love the ‘buying committee’ feature, which helps identify the right kind of prospects and target them accordingly. Intent data helps prioritize accounts in the TAM and target them accordingly. Definitely helps during my prospecting.” – Srinivasan S., Enterprise

“I use ZoomInfo every day. This is my go-to tool because of the powerful features that are groundbreaking for any business development persona. [SalesOS] helps me to find the right persona in my set of accounts, pulling various data which will help me position our product based on the intent signals that we get from ZoomInfo. This feels like a sales hack.” – Manoj K., Enterprise

“ZoomInfo SalesOS has a user-friendly interface, making it remarkably easy for our sales professionals to navigate and leverage its powerful features. With intuitive tools and a seamless design, our users can effortlessly access comprehensive business data, prospect information, and real-time insights. The platform’s user-centric approach streamlines the sales process, allowing for efficient lead identification, targeted outreach, and informed decision-making. Whether searching for contacts, company details, or market trends, ZoomInfo SalesOS provides a hassle-free experience, empowering sales teams to focus on building meaningful connections and driving business growth without the burden of a steep learning curve. We love SalesOS!” – Brent W., Sales Manager, SMB

The Winter 2024 Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithms, which calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores how best-in-class data serves as the foundation for a successful go-to-market (GTM) program, supporting every element of sales, marketing, and operations workflows.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

