ZoomInfo : Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Present Leadership Lessons at SaaStr Annual 2020

09/01/2020 | 09:06am EDT

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI):

WHO: Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO, ZoomInfo

WHAT: SaaStr Annual 2020

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: At this year’s event, Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, will share his entrepreneurial journey and the lessons he assimilated when founding, leading, and growing ZoomInfo.

Schuck’s session – “From $0 to $400+M: 10 Mistakes the CEO of ZoomInfo Made on His Journey to IPO” – will highlight the challenges that C-suite leaders face when making tough and significant decisions for their organizations. He will share some best practices and mistakes that he learned in his 13 years as a business leader, giving entrepreneurs unique insights that they can use to scale their own ventures.

In addition to Schuck, Dave Witty, ZoomInfo’s Director of Financial Systems, will co-present a session on “The 5 Ways to Accelerate and Improve Sales and Finance Efficiency Through Automation with Celigo and ZoomInfo.” He will discuss how the alignment of ZoomInfo’s finance and sales teams, as well incorporating automated quote-to-cash processes, helped fuel the company’s rapid growth. The conversation will take place Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

ZoomInfo is a super gold sponsor of SaaStr Annual 2020. For more information, including registration, please visit the SaaStr Annual 2020 registration page. To join the conversation on Twitter, please follow @SaaStrAnnual.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.


© Business Wire 2020
