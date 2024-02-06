New Solution Sifts Through the Noise to Surface Insights Sellers Want

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced ZoomInfo Copilot, an AI-powered solution that turns every seller into your best seller.

Selling has never been more complex, but the best salespeople still find a way to succeed. ZoomInfo Copilot unifies a company’s go-to-market (GTM) data — including first-party CRM data and ZoomInfo’s best-in-class data — and applies generative AI to sift through the noise and identify insights sellers want. With ZoomInfo Copilot, salespeople get powerful AI-guided recommendations about who to contact, when to engage them, and even what to say across every channel.

“ZoomInfo Copilot gives GTM teams an unfair advantage,” ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said. “We’ve harnessed the power of AI to transform the workflow of modern sales teams. Sellers can leverage ZoomInfo’s unrivaled data as they mobilize impactful, AI-recommended insights across channels and drive personalized engagement, all in one user-friendly platform.”

ZoomInfo Copilot Launch Video

“The AI Email Assistant as part of ZoomInfo Copilot has been a game-changer in terms of rep efficiency,” said Jason Moe, Senior Vice President of Business Development at StormWind Studios, an IT training and consulting firm and early adopter of ZoomInfo Copilot. “My reps can generate super relevant customer comms faster and with higher engagement.”

“ZoomInfo is building an effective AI platform for revenue professionals,” said Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and President of Anthropic, a leading AI company. “The combination of Anthropic’s trusted AI systems and ZoomInfo data will help go-to-market teams engage customers faster and more efficiently than ever.”

ZoomInfo Copilot offers a number of innovative actions that will change the way sellers discover and engage with buyers:

AI-guided prospecting: ZoomInfo Copilot personalizes a seller’s homepage with a prioritized list of their target accounts, ranked by their most important recent sales triggers, like timely intent signals and executive scoops. These in-market accounts can be delivered right to a seller’s inbox, app, or device so they can review their opportunities before logging into ZoomInfo for the day.

ZoomInfo Copilot personalizes a seller’s homepage with a prioritized list of their target accounts, ranked by their most important recent sales triggers, like timely intent signals and executive scoops. These in-market accounts can be delivered right to a seller’s inbox, app, or device so they can review their opportunities before logging into ZoomInfo for the day. Dynamic buying committees: ZoomInfo Copilot’s AI-powered quick filters surface the members of a buying committee who are most likely to engage, which admins can curate and push out to their frontline sellers.

ZoomInfo Copilot’s AI-powered quick filters surface the members of a buying committee who are most likely to engage, which admins can curate and push out to their frontline sellers. Generative AI-powered outreach: ZoomInfo Copilot’s Next Best Action feature uses AI to pull account insights and intent signals from ZoomInfo’s wealth of sales intelligence and helps determine the seller’s next move. AI Email Assistant makes personalized outreach easier than ever: the feature takes a seller’s objective and any previous account context, and, using insights from ZoomInfo, generates an email draft for the seller.

ZoomInfo Copilot’s Next Best Action feature uses AI to pull account insights and intent signals from ZoomInfo’s wealth of sales intelligence and helps determine the seller’s next move. AI Email Assistant makes personalized outreach easier than ever: the feature takes a seller’s objective and any previous account context, and, using insights from ZoomInfo, generates an email draft for the seller. Unified data, unrivaled quality: AI is only as strong as the data foundation it sits on, and ZoomInfo Copilot surfaces its insights from a unified layer that includes both customer opportunity data and ZoomInfo’s real-time signals and unrivaled data. The solution’s bidirectional integrations with other tech platforms can also enhance insights and data quality.

AI is only as strong as the data foundation it sits on, and ZoomInfo Copilot surfaces its insights from a unified layer that includes both customer opportunity data and ZoomInfo’s real-time signals and unrivaled data. The solution’s bidirectional integrations with other tech platforms can also enhance insights and data quality. Customization to win faster: Sales leaders can tailor who their reps target and engage, ensuring everyone is working in the same direction. Admins can personalize their go-to-market by configuring target accounts, buying committees, intent topics, and workflows, all auto-generated by AI.

