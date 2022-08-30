ZoomInfo Provides Technology Usage Insights for More Than 30 Million Companies

Enhanced Technographic Data Helps Customers Identify Best-Fit Companies in Their Target Market

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced that it now delivers insights into the technology solutions used by more than 30 million companies, allowing customers to more accurately target their sales and marketing campaigns.

Companies can use this technographic data to research whether a prospective buyer uses competing or complementary products and to understand an account’s technical maturity. ZoomInfo’s expanded technographic dataset now traces more than 300 million pairings between companies and the distinct technologies, platforms, and programming languages they use, arming sales, marketing, and recruiting teams with an incredibly detailed web of prospecting information about their best-fit accounts. ZoomInfo can identify technologies across more than 200 technology categories, including a company's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, and Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

“Knowing which technologies your prospects use before you even pick up the phone gives sellers a tremendous head start,” said Kirti Patel, Senior Director of Engineering at ZoomInfo. “With today’s economic headwinds, sales teams are looking for every opportunity to increase efficiency, and having access to a prospect’s tech stack can transform your go-to-market engine.”

ZoomInfo’s technographics pipeline accurately profiles a company’s technology stack by analyzing data from more than 20 types of sources, including first-party websites, job postings, and customer testimonials. This newly enhanced pipeline now tracks the use of more than 30,000 technologies. Customers also gain visibility into where companies are using each technology in their business, such as when a company is using a specific ecommerce solution on its checkout page or operating a chatbot solution on its home page.

Additionally, tech companies can leverage ZoomInfo’s technographics data to identify their competitors’ customers, allowing sales teams to make their case for displacement and win back business. Companies that partner or integrate with other companies can also analyze technographics data to guide their partnership strategies.

After identifying best-fit targets, users can improve sales productivity and win rates through personalized messaging, all within RevOS, ZoomInfo’s modern revenue operating system.

Customers who use ZoomInfo’s SalesOS and MarketingOS products can search for prospects based on the technologies they use and receive alerts when companies of interest add or drop specific technologies from their tech stack. ZoomInfo’s automated sales and marketing tools also allow users to immediately take action on those insights — for example, launching an email outreach sequence or an account-based marketing campaign tailored to those prospect’s specific needs. When looking to fill roles, TalentOS users can filter and identify candidates based on their experience with specific technologies the hiring company already uses.

Additionally, OperationsOS users can leverage ZoomInfo’s technographic data brick to build “lookalike” models, allowing sales operations teams to uncover their most likely buyers, based on the prospect's level of business complexity as indicated by the other tech solutions they currently use.

Through significant enhancements to its machine learning algorithms and processes, ZoomInfo now constantly looks for and refreshes data about the technologies being used by individual companies, often on a daily basis. Nearly 90 percent of the active tech-to-company pairings in ZoomInfo’s platform have been updated within the past three months.

“The breadth of ZoomInfo’s data puts us in a position to be able to track prospects that we can actually work with, because they usually have specific technologies that they work with that we need to be able to tap into,” said Mike Perrone, Chief Revenue Officer at Prodoscore, an employee productivity software company.

For more information on ZoomInfo’s enhanced technographic data, please visit zoominfo.com/data.

