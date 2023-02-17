Advanced search
09:04aZoomInfo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report
BU
02/16ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/16ZoomInfo Will Integrate GPT into Its Go-to-Market Platform
BU
ZoomInfo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

02/17/2023 | 09:04am EST
Annual Report Highlights ZoomInfo’s Investment in People, Culture, Governance, and the Environment

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report. The annual report highlights ZoomInfo’s continued success on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. It confirms the company’s commitment to a sustainable future and shares the ESG metrics and initiatives that contribute to its long-term growth and efficiency.

"We have succeeded in building a leading software company because of the culture we have created around continuous improvement," said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “We apply this same cultural focus to our customers' success, as well as our sustainability efforts."

In 2022, ZoomInfo increased dedicated resources for ESG programming and expanded its sustainability committee oversight. This structure expands opportunities for socially responsible practices, and commits the necessary resources to drive impactful, sustainable change for ZoomInfo and its stakeholders.

Notable achievements in the report include:

Environment:

  • Committed to Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality by 2025
  • Reported carbon emissions
  • Prioritized cloud vendor relationships based on carbon impact

Social:

  • Signed the United Nations Global Compact
  • Met gender and race pay parity standards
  • Exceeded $1 million in company and employee charitable donations

Governance:

  • Increased diversity on the Board of Directors
  • Standardized ESG reporting frameworks
  • Earned the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Seal
  • Earned ISO 27701 certification

To learn more about ZoomInfo’s sustainability work and to download the 2022 Sustainability Report, please visit the Sustainability page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number. It pairs best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, sales engagement, marketing automation, and talent management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “trend,” “will,” “would” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any statements regarding ZoomInfo’s plans for growth and the expansion of its total-addressable-market. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in ZoomInfo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such factors may be updated from time to time in ZoomInfo’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that include such filings. ZoomInfo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
