ZoomInfo Signs United Nations Global Compact, Declaring Commitment to Corporate Sustainability

Takes on Responsibility to Support Fundamental Areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

By participating in the UNGC, ZoomInfo has committed to aligning its strategy, culture, and operations in support of the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“We are committed to providing transparency on how our business affects people, communities, and the environment,” said Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. “We are proud to do our part to help advance the broader societal goals outlined in the United Nations Global Compact. This showcases our corporate commitment to our stakeholders in our communities. We believe these initiatives are critical to our long-term success, sustainability, and leadership.”

ZoomInfo is one of the first 500 U.S.-based companies to sign the UNGC, and is one of fewer than 50 in the public software and computer services sector.

ZoomInfo has implemented programs to recruit more diverse candidates – across gender, race, and cultural background – resulting in increased diversity at the executive, management, and company levels. The company also proactively focuses on paying employees fairly and ensuring that individuals are paid equivalently for any role regardless of gender, race, and cultural background, which has supported a culture that offers 250% the career mobility of its SaaS peers, according to Mercer.

Additionally, over 70 percent of the company’s aggregate office square footage is U.S. Green Building Council “Gold” Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified.

Through its annual Sustainability Report, ZoomInfo will provide progress updates about how it is meeting its sustainability objectives.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005179/en/