Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZI   US98980F1049

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ZI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
41.27 USD   -2.96%
09:12aZoomInfo Signs United Nations Global Compact, Declaring Commitment to Corporate Sustainability
BU
06/02ZoomInfo Seeks Acquisitions
CI
06/02TRANSCRIPT : ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZoomInfo Signs United Nations Global Compact, Declaring Commitment to Corporate Sustainability

06/06/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Takes on Responsibility to Support Fundamental Areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment, and Anti-Corruption

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

By participating in the UNGC, ZoomInfo has committed to aligning its strategy, culture, and operations in support of the Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“We are committed to providing transparency on how our business affects people, communities, and the environment,” said Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo. “We are proud to do our part to help advance the broader societal goals outlined in the United Nations Global Compact. This showcases our corporate commitment to our stakeholders in our communities. We believe these initiatives are critical to our long-term success, sustainability, and leadership.”

ZoomInfo is one of the first 500 U.S.-based companies to sign the UNGC, and is one of fewer than 50 in the public software and computer services sector.

ZoomInfo has implemented programs to recruit more diverse candidates – across gender, race, and cultural background – resulting in increased diversity at the executive, management, and company levels. The company also proactively focuses on paying employees fairly and ensuring that individuals are paid equivalently for any role regardless of gender, race, and cultural background, which has supported a culture that offers 250% the career mobility of its SaaS peers, according to Mercer.

Additionally, over 70 percent of the company’s aggregate office square footage is U.S. Green Building Council “Gold” Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified.

Through its annual Sustainability Report, ZoomInfo will provide progress updates about how it is meeting its sustainability objectives.

About ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:12aZoomInfo Signs United Nations Global Compact, Declaring Commitment to Corporate Sustain..
BU
06/02ZoomInfo Seeks Acquisitions
CI
06/02TRANSCRIPT : ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/23TRANSCRIPT : ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global ..
CI
05/20INSIDER SELL : Zoominfo Technologies
MT
05/19ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
05/19ZoomInfo Earns TrustRadius Top Rated Award for Sales Intelligence Software for Fifth Co..
BU
05/18INSIDER SELL : Zoominfo Technologies
MT
05/17ZoomInfo Further Strengthens Its Commitment to Data Security and Privacy with ISO 27701..
BU
05/13ZoomInfo’s Top-Tier Data Now Accessible Within Chorus Through New Integrations
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 065 M - -
Net income 2022 115 M - -
Net Debt 2022 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 157x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 648 M 16 648 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 742
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,27 $
Average target price 73,53 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry L. Schuck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hays President & Chief Operating Officer
P. Cameron Hyzer Chief Financial Officer
Nir Keren Chief Technology Officer
Chetna Mahajan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.-35.72%16 648
ACCENTURE PLC-26.44%193 156
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-7.98%162 044
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.50%92 188
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.39%82 152
VMWARE, INC.13.90%55 627