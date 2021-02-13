Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.    ZI

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ZI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZoomInfo Technologies : 14 Data and Business Analytics Leaders to Watch

02/13/2021 | 05:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At ZoomInfo, our very lifeblood is data. Everything we do for our customers is based on understanding how data and analytics affect business operations.

So we pay close attention to the data and business analytics leaders making an impact in every industry.

Previously we wrote about leaders in social responsibility, who successfully use data in their everyday work.

So let's take a look at fourteen professionals in the field who are doing some great work in data and analytics:

1.Steve Kozek, Citizens Bank

Steve is Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Excellence with Citizen's Bank. He strongly believes in aligning data and analytics strategy within marketing departments.

Kozek previously worked in various leadership roles for over 15 years at GE Capital, including Managing Director of Commercial Operations, and Divestitures.

Steve holds an MBA from Sacred Hearts University.

2.Sears Merritt, MassMutual

Sears is Head of Data, Strategy, and Architecture at MassMutual. He is an industry leader in solving data science issues, including real-time fraud detection.

Previously, he held a Head position at LifeScore Labs.

Sears received a B.S. degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an M.B.A. from Sloan School at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Follow Sears on Twitter

3.Natali Mohanty, PURE Insurance

Natali is Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics at PURE Insurance, and has experience in data and analytics for over a decade.

Previously, she was Vice President of Analytics at Chubb.

Natali has a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the University Of Rhode Island.

4.Matt Pickering, Converse

Matt is Director of Consumer Data and Analytics Technology at Converse, and previously was Global Senior Manager of Digital Commerce Analytics.

As another alumnus of the University of Rhode Island, Matt holds an M.B.A. degree.

5.Matt Griffiths, Stanley Black & Decker

Matt is Vice President of Data-Driven Transformation at Stanley Black & Decker. He is a leader in infrastructure, data analytics, and application development.

He previously held a position as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations and Information Technology at Biogen.

Matt received a Bachelor's Degree degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff.

Follow Matt on Twitter

6.Sebastien Lefebvre, Alexion

Sebastien is Senior Director of Data Sciences, Genomics, and Bioinformatics at Alexion.

Like Matt Griffiths, He held a position at Biogen as Director of Randd Information Technology Platform and Information Architecture Practice, as well as Head of Research and Development.

Follow Sebastien on Twitter

7.Sene Sorrow, Raytheon

Sene is Director of Product, Data Products Portfolio at Raytheon.

She previously held positions at various media giants including AT&T, CNN, and Warner Media all as Director of Data and Analytics.

Follow Sene on Twitter

8.Hongyuan Wang, EMPLOYERS

Hongyuan is Director of Predictive Analytics at EMPLOYERS.

He was previously Manager of Predictive Modeling Analysis (Merchandising) at AutoZone.

9.Tom Warden, EMPLOYERS

On our list is another data and analytics leader from EMPLOYERS, Tom Warden. He currently holds a position as Senior Vice President and Chief Data & Analytics Officer. Tom has a passion for digital transformation in the insurance industry.

Tom received a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University and a master's degree from Harvard's business school.

10.Antonio Rosa, NSM Insurance

Antonio is Director of Strategy and Analytics at NSM Insurance.

Before he began his data and analytics career, Antonio was the Senior Football Player Wide Receiver at Ursinus College.

11.Sonal Jain, Validus

Sonal is Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Validus Capital. He is a pioneer in southeast Asia, advocating for the acceleration of revenue through hypersonalization.

12.Selom Harry Azuma, Staples

Selom serves as Director of Business and Product Strategy with Staples, and is the company's first Agile Scrum Master.

He spent six years before that with Intralinks as Director of Product Delivery and Program Management.

Follow Selom on Twitter

13.Reid Colson, Markel

Reid is Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Markel. Previously he was Vice President of Data Technology at Salesforce, as well as Senior Director of Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence at Capital One Financial.

14.Akhill Chopra, Wayfair

Last (but not least) on this list is Akhill, who serves as Wayfair's Associate Director of B2B Insights and Analytics.

Previously he held several digital operations positions including Director of Insights at Scratch Technology, Director of Online Advertising Operations and Client Services (Mobile) at AT&T, Director of Advertising Operations at NBCUniversal, and Director of Yield Management at aCerno.

Akhil has also been in analytics and insights positions for companies such as Fuze, HelloShopper, and CustomMade Ventures.

Follow Akhill on Twitter

Get Inspired by Data and Analytics Leaders

Data and analytics isn't just for specialist-level nerds. Digital information is a part of almost every day-to-day function in B2B organizations.

Understanding data and analytics, especially at the C-suite level, helps put your business at the top of your market.

We hope these industry leaders inspire you to make ground-breaking digital transformation in your organization.


Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 10:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
02/12ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : 14 Data and Business Analytics Leaders to Watch
PU
02/10ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : How to Calculate Your Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) for ..
PU
02/10ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Debuts 'Talk Data to Me' Podcast Series
AQ
02/09ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Debuts ‘Talk Data to Me' Podcast Series
PU
02/04ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Launches 'Targeted Audiences' to Optimize Advertising Ca..
AQ
02/03ZOOMINFO : Launches ‘Targeted Audiences' to Optimize Advertising Campaign ..
BU
02/03ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Deliver Targeted Ads to Ideal Prospects with ZoomInfo Da..
PU
02/02ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Enterprise CRM's Future is in Company Growth
PU
02/02ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES' : Subsidiaries Sell $350 Million of 2029 Notes to Institu..
MT
02/02ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 468 M - -
Net income 2020 -56,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 431 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -394x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 750 M 9 750 M -
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 121
Free-Float 9,76%
Chart ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 53,75 $
Last Close Price 57,84 $
Spread / Highest target 3,73%
Spread / Average Target -7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henry L. Schuck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
P. Cameron Hyzer Chief Financial Officer
Nir Keren Chief Technology Officer
Todd R. Crockett Director
Mitesh Dilip Dhruv Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.19.93%9 750
ACCENTURE PLC-1.43%163 297
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.46%162 541
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.04%107 640
INFOSYS LIMITED4.30%76 544
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.33%71 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ