ZoomInfo Technologies : 14 Data and Business Analytics Leaders to Watch

At ZoomInfo, our very lifeblood is data. Everything we do for our customers is based on understanding how data and analytics affect business operations.

So we pay close attention to the data and business analytics leaders making an impact in every industry.

Previously we wrote about leaders in social responsibility, who successfully use data in their everyday work.

So let's take a look at fourteen professionals in the field who are doing some great work in data and analytics:

Steve is Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Excellence with Citizen's Bank. He strongly believes in aligning data and analytics strategy within marketing departments.

Kozek previously worked in various leadership roles for over 15 years at GE Capital, including Managing Director of Commercial Operations, and Divestitures.

Steve holds an MBA from Sacred Hearts University.

Sears is Head of Data, Strategy, and Architecture at MassMutual. He is an industry leader in solving data science issues, including real-time fraud detection.

Previously, he held a Head position at LifeScore Labs.

Sears received a B.S. degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and an M.B.A. from Sloan School at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Natali is Senior Vice President of Data and Analytics at PURE Insurance, and has experience in data and analytics for over a decade.

Previously, she was Vice President of Analytics at Chubb.

Natali has a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from the University Of Rhode Island.

Matt is Director of Consumer Data and Analytics Technology at Converse, and previously was Global Senior Manager of Digital Commerce Analytics.

As another alumnus of the University of Rhode Island, Matt holds an M.B.A. degree.

Matt is Vice President of Data-Driven Transformation at Stanley Black & Decker. He is a leader in infrastructure, data analytics, and application development.

He previously held a position as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations and Information Technology at Biogen.

Matt received a Bachelor's Degree degree from the University of Wales, Cardiff.

Sebastien is Senior Director of Data Sciences, Genomics, and Bioinformatics at Alexion.

Like Matt Griffiths, He held a position at Biogen as Director of Randd Information Technology Platform and Information Architecture Practice, as well as Head of Research and Development.

Sene is Director of Product, Data Products Portfolio at Raytheon.

She previously held positions at various media giants including AT&T, CNN, and Warner Media all as Director of Data and Analytics.

Hongyuan is Director of Predictive Analytics at EMPLOYERS.

He was previously Manager of Predictive Modeling Analysis (Merchandising) at AutoZone.

On our list is another data and analytics leader from EMPLOYERS, Tom Warden. He currently holds a position as Senior Vice President and Chief Data & Analytics Officer. Tom has a passion for digital transformation in the insurance industry.

Tom received a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University and a master's degree from Harvard's business school.

Antonio is Director of Strategy and Analytics at NSM Insurance.

Before he began his data and analytics career, Antonio was the Senior Football Player Wide Receiver at Ursinus College.

Sonal is Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Validus Capital. He is a pioneer in southeast Asia, advocating for the acceleration of revenue through hypersonalization.

Selom serves as Director of Business and Product Strategy with Staples, and is the company's first Agile Scrum Master.

He spent six years before that with Intralinks as Director of Product Delivery and Program Management.

Reid is Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Markel. Previously he was Vice President of Data Technology at Salesforce, as well as Senior Director of Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence at Capital One Financial.

Last (but not least) on this list is Akhill, who serves as Wayfair's Associate Director of B2B Insights and Analytics.

Previously he held several digital operations positions including Director of Insights at Scratch Technology, Director of Online Advertising Operations and Client Services (Mobile) at AT&T, Director of Advertising Operations at NBCUniversal, and Director of Yield Management at aCerno.

Akhil has also been in analytics and insights positions for companies such as Fuze, HelloShopper, and CustomMade Ventures.

Data and analytics isn't just for specialist-level nerds. Digital information is a part of almost every day-to-day function in B2B organizations.

Understanding data and analytics, especially at the C-suite level, helps put your business at the top of your market.

We hope these industry leaders inspire you to make ground-breaking digital transformation in your organization.