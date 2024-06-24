Recognizes ZoomInfo's Transparent Use of AI and Secure Data Handling

Takeaways:

ZoomInfo is the first data company to earn TrustArc's first-ever AI certification focused on data protection and privacy

This certification is designed to address growing concerns over AI governance

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON - JUNE 24, 2024 - ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, is the first data company and third company ever to earn the TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification from TrustArc, a leader in data privacy management and governance solutions.

The TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification is the first AI certification focused explicitly on data protection and privacy. Incorporating principles of the EU AI Act, NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO:42001, and OECD AI Principles, this recognition demonstrates ZoomInfo's commitment to accountability, transparency, and responsible use of AI.

The TRUSTe Responsible AI Certification assesses and certifies organizational practices as companies develop and deploy AI systems, verifying their commitment to developing and deploying trustworthy AI. The company recently launched ZoomInfo Copilot, an AI-powered platform that leverages ZoomInfo's best-in-class data and AI to recommend best-fit, in-market accounts and automate prospect outreach for sales teams.

"As a company that leads in responsible AI, we know that robust governance frameworks are essential for safeguarding data privacy and upholding customer trust," ZoomInfo Chief Compliance Officer Simon McDougall said. "This certification affirms our commitment to compliance with evolving AI standards and regulations, and we're immensely proud to be one of the first organizations to receive it. Our continued focus on a scalable and flexible governance framework and transparency with our stakeholders will ensure that the data processed by our innovative AI technologies remain secure."

Visit the ZoomInfo Trust Center for more information about ZoomInfo's responsible AI handling. Learn more about the way ZoomInfo Copilot uses AI to deliver insights on in-market prospects.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams - all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

