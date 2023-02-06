ZoomInfo Technologies : Q4 2022 Investor Overview and Financial Results
Forward-Looking Statements
Business Model
Growing TAM
$100Bn
Estimated TAM(1)
Network Effects
>100M
Contact record events daily(2)
Business Model
>10x
LTV/CAC(3)(4)
Delivering Durable Growth and Profitability at Scale
ScaleGrowthRetention
$1.21B
36%
104%
Annualized Q4 2022 Revenue
Q4 2022 YoY Revenue Growth
FY 2022 Net Revenue Retention rate(3)(6)
Cash FlowProfitabilityLarge Customers
$456M
42%
1,926
FY 2022 Unlevered Free Cash Flow(5)
Q4 2022 Adj. Operating Income Margin(5)
Customers w/ >100K ACV(2)
The Modern Revenue Operating System
Go-to-Market
Data-as-a-Service
Data Quality Management Lead-to-Account Matching
Display and Social Advertising
Account-Based Marketing
Website Chat
Sales Intelligence
Buyer Intent Data
Key Contact Tracking
Conversation Intelligence
Enrichment
Routing
Email Verification
Form Enrichment
Abandoned Form Tracking
Audience Solutions
Pipeline Forecasting
Sales Engagement
Website Chat
OperationsOS
MarketingOS
SalesOS
Foundational Data Layer
Building Awareness
Capturing Leads
Prospecting
Nurturing & Conversion
Creating Opportunities
Close & Expand
Loyalty & Advocacy
TalentOS
Recruiting / Employee Branding
Recruitment Intelligence
Recruitment Automation
Talent Engagement
Talent Pool Management
Employer Branding
Recruitment Marketing
Driving a More Efficient Go-To-Market
RevOS users reported
In 2022, we surveyed over 4,300 ZoomInfo users to understand what impact our tools and data have on their day-to-day productivity.
• 70% of marketers reduced spend due to more accurate targeting
• Sales Development Reps cut their time researching prospects in half
• Sales Development Reps doubled email response rates from 17% to 35% & connection rates from 9% to 20%
• Account Executives reduced deal cycles by 37% & increased win rates by 45%
Sales Development Reps, Account Executives, and Account Managersincreased quota attainment by 53% - average quota attainment with ZoomInfo was 90%+
44% of Customer Service Managers are able toclose renewals early & increased net retention by 18%
70% of Account Managers uncovered new opportunities at existing accounts
70% of sales leaders agree ZoomInfo helps realizetop line revenue gains
