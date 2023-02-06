Advanced search
    ZI   US98980F1049

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ZI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:50:19 2023-02-06 pm EST
26.35 USD   -9.36%
04:21pZoominfo Technologies : Q4 2022 Investor Overview and Financial Results
PU
04:11pEarnings Flash (ZI) ZOOMINFO Posts Q4 EPS $0.26, vs. Street Est of $0.22
MT
04:10pEarnings Flash (ZI) ZOOMINFO Reports Q4 Revenue $301.7M, vs. Street Est of $298.9M
MT
ZoomInfo Technologies : Q4 2022 Investor Overview and Financial Results

02/06/2023 | 04:21pm EST
Investor Overview and Financial Results

DATE

February 6, 2023

Q4 EARNINGS CALL > SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Any statements in this presentation regarding future revenue, earnings, margins, financial performance, cash flow, liquidity, results of operations, free cash flow, stock based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, capital expenditures, non-GAAP tax rates, or cash tax rates (including, but not limited to, the information provided under "Financial Results Overview - 2023 Guidance" and "Guidance"), uses of cash, our total addressable market ("TAM"), our future investments in R&D, innovation and product offerings, the potential impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business, future product or service offerings, expected customer growth or net retention, the integration and anticipated benefits of acquisitions to us and our customers, our acquisition strategy, future plans for further international expansion, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. We have based our forward-looking statements on our management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made. We caution you that assumptions, beliefs, expectations, intentions and projections about future events may and often do vary materially from actual results. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among other things: future economic, competitive, and regulatory conditions, potential future uses of cash, the successful integration of acquired businesses, and future decisions made by us and our competitors. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we may update in Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q we have filed or will file hereafter. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, investments, or other strategic transactions we may make. Each forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

2

Q4 EARNINGS CALL > OVERVIEW

Business Model

Growing TAM

$100Bn

Estimated TAM(1)

Network Effects

>100M

Contact record events daily(2)

Business Model

>10x

LTV/CAC(3)(4)

Delivering Durable Growth and Profitability at Scale

ScaleGrowthRetention

$1.21B

36%

104%

Annualized Q4 2022 Revenue

Q4 2022 YoY Revenue Growth

FY 2022 Net Revenue Retention rate(3)(6)

Cash FlowProfitabilityLarge Customers

$456M

42%

1,926

FY 2022 Unlevered Free Cash Flow(5)

Q4 2022 Adj. Operating Income Margin(5)

Customers w/ >100K ACV(2)

  1. See footnote on slide 10.
  2. As of or through December 31, 2022 as applicable
  3. For the year ended December 31, 2022
  4. "LTV" is average lifetime value expected from a customer. "CAC" is our average customer acquisition cost
  5. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations available in the non-GAAP reconciliations section of this presentation
  6. Net revenue retention is an annual metric that we calculate based on customers of ZoomInfo at the beginning of the year, and is calculated as: (a) the total ACV for those customers at the end of the year, divided by (b) the total ACV for those customers at the beginning of the year.

3

Q4 EARNINGS CALL > OVERVIEW

The Modern Revenue Operating System

Go-to-Market

Data-as-a-Service

Data Quality Management Lead-to-Account Matching

Display and Social Advertising

Account-Based Marketing

Website Chat

Sales Intelligence

Buyer Intent Data

Key Contact Tracking

Conversation Intelligence

Enrichment

Routing

Email Verification

Form Enrichment

Abandoned Form Tracking

Audience Solutions

Pipeline Forecasting

Sales Engagement

Website Chat

OperationsOS

MarketingOS

SalesOS

Foundational Data Layer

Building Awareness

Capturing Leads

Prospecting

Nurturing & Conversion

Creating Opportunities

Close & Expand

Loyalty & Advocacy

TalentOS

Recruiting / Employee Branding

Recruitment Intelligence

Recruitment Automation

Talent Engagement

Talent Pool Management

Employer Branding

Recruitment Marketing

4

Q4 EARNINGS CALL > OVERVIEW

Driving a More Efficient Go-To-Market

RevOS users reported

In 2022, we surveyed over 4,300 ZoomInfo users to understand what impact our tools and data have on their day-to-day productivity.

• 70% of marketers reduced spend due to more accurate targeting

• Sales Development Reps cut their time researching prospects in half

• Sales Development Reps doubled email response rates from 17% to 35% & connection rates from 9% to 20%

• Account Executives reduced deal cycles by 37% & increased win rates by 45%

        • Sales Development Reps, Account Executives, and Account Managers increased quota attainment by 53% - average quota attainment with ZoomInfo was 90%+
      • 44% of Customer Service Managers are able to close renewals early & increased net retention by 18%
    • 70% of Account Managers uncovered new opportunities at existing accounts
  • 70% of sales leaders agree ZoomInfo helps realize top line revenue gains

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 21:20:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 097 M - -
Net income 2022 66,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 757 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 177x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 734 M 11 734 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 742
Free-Float 73,3%
Henry L. Schuck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hays President & Chief Operating Officer
P. Cameron Hyzer Chief Financial Officer
Chetna Mahajan Chief Information Officer
Ali Dasdan Chief Technology Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.-3.45%11 734
ACCENTURE PLC8.39%182 133
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.93%154 894
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.80%123 811
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.67%93 358
INFOSYS LIMITED6.05%80 109