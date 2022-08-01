Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZI   US98980F1049

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ZI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
37.73 USD   -0.42%
05:24pZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:52pZoomInfo Technologies Q2 Results Increase; Raises 2022 Guidance -- Shares Jump After Hours
MT
04:24pZOOMINFO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZoomInfo Technologies : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Evans Ashley
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC., , 805 BROADWAY STREET, SUITE 900
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
VANCOUVER WA 98660
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Evans Ashley
C/O ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.,
805 BROADWAY STREET, SUITE 900
VANCOUVER, WA98660 		X

Signatures
/s/ Anthony Stark, as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock. The restricted stock units will be settled into either Common Stock or cash (or a combination thereof) at the discretion of the Issuer.
(2) These restricted stock units shall vest on the earlier of May 17, 2023 or the date of the Issuer's next annual meeting of stockholders.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
05:24pZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
04:52pZoomInfo Technologies Q2 Results Increase; Raises 2022 Guidance -- Shares Jump After Ho..
MT
04:24pZOOMINFO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:06pEarnings Flash (ZI) ZOOMINFO Reports Q2 Revenue $267.1M
MT
04:06pEarnings Flash (ZI) ZOOMINFO Posts Q2 EPS $0.21
MT
04:06pZoomInfo Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
12:24pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Clas, 37.5% Follow-Through Indicator..
MT
07/27Stifel Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies Price Target to $65 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/26ZoomInfo Appoints Tomer Gershoni as First Chief Security Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 063 M - -
Net income 2022 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 163x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 285 M 15 285 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 742
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 37,89 $
Average target price 65,41 $
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry L. Schuck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hays President & Chief Operating Officer
P. Cameron Hyzer Chief Financial Officer
Nir Keren Chief Technology Officer
Chetna Mahajan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.-40.98%15 285
ACCENTURE PLC-26.12%193 724
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.67%152 286
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.21%100 330
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.91%81 933
VMWARE, INC.0.28%48 972