ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ZI)
ZoomInfo Technologies : 25 Motivational Quotes by the Most Influential Women in Business

03/05/2021 | 03:55pm EST
Have you ever stopped to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievement of women all over the world?

At ZoomInfo, we are lucky enough to work with powerful women at every level. So we thought we'd highlight some of today's most influential women in business, and share their message of empowerment.

From entrepreneurs to CEOs, to engineers, to world-renowned thought leaders- these women are some of the most admired executives and experts in their industries.

Without further ado, I give you some of our favorite inspirational quotes from today's most influential women in business!

Motivational Quotes by Successful Women in Business 'Lean in, speak out, have a voice in your organization, and never use the word, 'sorry'.' ―Trish Bertuzzi

'The most successful entrepreneurs I know are optimistic. It's part of the job description.' ― Caterina Fake

'You will be defined not just by what you achieve, but by how you survive.'―Sheryl Sandberg

'Trying to do it all and expecting it all can be done exactly right is a recipe for disappointment. Perfection is the enemy.' ― Sheryl Sandberg

'There is nothing like a concrete life plan to weigh you down. Because if you always have one eye on some future goal, you stop paying attention to the job at hand, miss opportunities that might arise, and stay fixedly on one path, even when a better, newer course might have opened up.' ― Indra Nooyi

'Growth and comfort do not coexist.' ― Ginni Rometty

'I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that's how you grow. When there's that moment of 'Wow, I'm not really sure I can do this,' and you push through those moments, that's when you have a breakthrough.' ― Marissa Mayer

'We need to accept that we won't always make the right decisions, that we'll screw up royally sometimes - understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it's part of success.' ― Arianna Huffington

'Stay true to yourself and your vision. Don't let any one person's opinion move you; listen, but be confident.'―Amanda Kahlow

'Be an amateur. Not everything you do has to be good, especially at first.'― Ann Handley

'If you're not [learning], you're falling behind. Somebody else is getting better as you're becoming less valuable. I see so many irrelevant salespeople I want to cry. They stopped learning.'― Jill Konrath

'Your value will be not what you know; it will be what you share.'― Ginni Rometty

'I've always been a bit of an introvert, but just because you don't fit the classic mold doesn't mean you can't be a leader. You just need to find your own style and someone with a similar style who you can learn from.'― Jess Lee

'I've never thought of myself as a female engineer, or founder, or a woman in tech. I just think of myself as someone who's passionate.' ― Leah Busque

'Stick to your true north― build greatness for the long term.'―Ruth Porat

'And if the end result is that someone, somewhere winds up believing they can do something out of the ordinary, well, then you've really made it.' ― Angela Ahrendts

'One of the best things you can do is stop and listen; that's why it's good to not just immediately respond when someone talks to you. Just stop and make sure you internalized what they said.'-Lori Richardson

'I got lucky because I never gave up the search. Are you quitting too soon? Or are you willing to pursue luck with a vengeance too?'― Jill Konrath

'Building a brand means knowing your story and building and sharing that story'-Tamara McCleary

'Do what you love and success will follow. Passion is the fuel behind a successful career.'―Meg Whitman

'I like to say it's an attitude of not just thinking outside the box, but not even seeing the box.'― Safra A. Catz

'Don't be intimidated by what you don't know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.' ―Sara Blakely

'At the end of the day, you are the only one that is limiting your ability to dream, or to actually execute on your dreams. Don't let yourself get in the way of that.'― Falon Fatemi

'I realized that if I was willing to step up and be in the spotlight, I'd be able to make everyone else around me much more powerful as well.'― Alaina Percival

'It is pure mythology that women cannot perform as well as men in science, engineering and mathematics. In my experience, the opposite is true: Women are often more adept and patient at untangling complex problems, multitasking, seeing the possibilities in new solutions and winning team support for collaborative action.'― Weili Dai

And there you have it! Twenty-five of the most inspirational quotes from our favorite influential women in business.

We hope these quotes inspire you as much as they inspire us.

Disclaimer

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 20:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
