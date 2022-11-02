Advanced search
ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/02/2022 | 09:04am EDT
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following investor events. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

  • RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference, Nov. 16, 2022
  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov. 29, 2022
  • Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Nov. 30, 2022
  • UBS Global TMT Conference, Dec. 5, 2022
  • Nasdaq Investor Conference, Dec. 6, 2022

Conferences that have presentations that are webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 097 M - -
Net income 2022 75,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 235x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 550 M 17 550 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 742
Free-Float 72,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,50 $
Average target price 59,37 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry L. Schuck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hays President & Chief Operating Officer
P. Cameron Hyzer Chief Financial Officer
Nir Keren Chief Technology Officer
Chetna Mahajan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.-32.24%17 550
ACCENTURE PLC-32.10%177 349
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.80%144 394
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.40%124 950
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.19%101 182
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.67%79 883