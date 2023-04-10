Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ZI   US98980F1049

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ZI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36:54 2023-04-10 am EDT
22.80 USD   -1.34%
09:02aZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 on May 1, 2023
BU
04/06ZoomInfo Chief Compliance Officer Simon McDougall Appointed to Board of International Association of Privacy Professionals
BU
03/14ZoomInfo Technologies Sets $100 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 on May 1, 2023

04/10/2023 | 09:02am EDT
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that it will publish financial results for the first quarter 2023 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 1, 2023. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

What:

ZoomInfo First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Monday, May 1, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/news-events/investor-calendar. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 280 M - -
Net income 2023 129 M - -
Net Debt 2023 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 65,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 339 M 9 339 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,58x
EV / Sales 2024 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23,11 $
Average target price 34,31 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry L. Schuck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hays President & Chief Operating Officer
P. Cameron Hyzer Chief Financial Officer
Ali Dasdan Chief Technology Officer
Simon McDougall Chief Compliance Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.25%9 339
ACCENTURE PLC5.57%177 903
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.11%144 014
SIEMENS AG8.86%122 007
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.37%118 377
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.52%89 546
