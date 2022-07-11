Log in
BU
07/05ZoomInfo Partners with Sales Confidence to Empower Revenue Professionals Through Sales Solutions and Data Privacy Compliance
BU
06/30ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Alison Gleeson to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 on August 1, 2022

07/11/2022 | 09:06am EDT
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it will publish financial results for the second quarter 2022 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 1, 2022. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

What:

ZoomInfo Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Monday, August 1, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/news-events/investor-calendar. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 25,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.


