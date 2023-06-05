ZoomInfo to Speak at Forrester B2B Summit in Austin

Customers Will Share How ZoomInfo Helped Them Achieve Faster Success with an Efficient Go-To-Market Motion

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, will present multiple case studies from customers and host thought leadership sessions at the Forrester B2B Summit.

The Forrester B2B Summit is the go-to event that professionals trust to deliver the information and insight they need to make bolder, smarter decisions and is being held in-person June 5–7 in Austin, Texas as well as virtually.

ZoomInfo will share its expertise and provide valuable insights with five engaging sessions led by Founder and CEO Henry Schuck and CMO Bryan Law and customers Blue Ocean, Sendoso, and Smartsheet. The sessions will focus on how ZoomInfo customers can optimize their go-to-market (GTM) approach to accelerate growth and drive revenue, particularly with ZoomInfo’s MarketingOS solution. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on topics such as modernizing efficient GTM strategies, demystifying intent data, and turning intent into revenue.

MarketingOS, the newest addition to the ZoomInfo platform, allows marketers to unlock real-time insights enabled by award-winning and real-time intent signals, engage customers through a unified platform, and win faster at scale. Backed by ZoomInfo’s best-in-class data, marketers can identify and prioritize the best accounts and contacts, while mastering cross-channel audience engagement with 1:1 targeting across display, social, email, and chat. Marketers can then automate engagement methods to harmoniously support sellers’ GTM motions through a unified platform.

ZoomInfo’s full event schedule, including VIP events, can be found here. Sessions include:

Monday, June 5

12:25 pm-12:55 pm - ZoomInfo: How ZoomInfo Customers Win Faster with an Efficient GTM Building an efficient GTM motion can drive your success, but how do you do that effectively? Join this panel discussion to hear from ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO Henry Schuck, alongside Andrew Bennett, CMO at Smartsheet, Kris Rudeegraap, CEO at Sendoso, and Liz Tassey, VP of Marketing at Blue Ocean, on practical ways to optimize your team’s productivity, align sales and marketing goals, consolidate your tech stack, and more.

2:00 pm-2:10 pm - ZoomInfo: Demystify Intent and Turn It Into Revenue Overwhelmed by all the intent data options? Unclear on whose data & perspective to trust? Learn what intent signals perform best and why ZoomInfo was rated #1 in Intent Data. Then find out how companies are turning intent into revenue using generative AI with ZoomInfo CMO, Bryan Law.

2:50 pm-3:20 pm - ZoomInfo: How Sendoso Modernized Their Go to Market A strong GTM motion starts with a strong data foundation. And when the total addressable market possibilities are endless, ZoomInfo’s #1 data and intent foundation was instrumental for Sendoso’s GTM strategy. Join Kris Rudeegraap, Sendoso’s CEO, and Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO, as they share how ZoomInfo unlocked insights into new markets, aligned Sendoso’s sales and marketing teams for engaging customers, and won faster by increasing sales team productivity.



Tuesday June 6

11:50 am-12:20 pm - ZoomInfo: How BlueOcean Modernized Their Go To Market Through GTM Plays Hear from Bryan Law, ZoomInfo CMO, and Liz Tassey, VP of Marketing at BlueOcean, on how they leveraged ZoomInfo to scale their GTM motions as their GTM strategy matured. As they grew, they evolved their strategy from simply leveraging ZoomInfo as a sales tool to using it across marketing & sales to unlock insights, engage customers across channels, and win faster by automating their go to market motions.



Wednesday, June 7

9:40 am-10:10 am - ZoomInfo: How Smartsheet Modernized Their Go To Market Modernizing your GTM motion can mean a lot of different things – for Smartsheet it’s driving enterprise growth, efficiency at scale, and aligning sales and marketing goals. Hear Andrew Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Smartsheet, speak with Bryan Law, ZoomInfo CMO, as they talk through how Smartsheet is transforming their go to market and how ZoomInfo is core to their journey.



ZoomInfo will meet with customers, prospects, and media on the Expo floor at Booth #104.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 30,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

