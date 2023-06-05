Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZI   US98980F1049

ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(ZI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
26.45 USD   +2.08%
09:10aZoomInfo to Speak at Forrester B2B Summit in Austin
BU
06/01Transcript : ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023, Jun-01-2023 02:30 PM
CI
05/31ZoomInfo Delivers Product Enhancements Powered by Generative AI and Automation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZoomInfo to Speak at Forrester B2B Summit in Austin

06/05/2023 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Customers Will Share How ZoomInfo Helped Them Achieve Faster Success with an Efficient Go-To-Market Motion

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, will present multiple case studies from customers and host thought leadership sessions at the Forrester B2B Summit.

The Forrester B2B Summit is the go-to event that professionals trust to deliver the information and insight they need to make bolder, smarter decisions and is being held in-person June 5–7 in Austin, Texas as well as virtually.

ZoomInfo will share its expertise and provide valuable insights with five engaging sessions led by Founder and CEO Henry Schuck and CMO Bryan Law and customers Blue Ocean, Sendoso, and Smartsheet. The sessions will focus on how ZoomInfo customers can optimize their go-to-market (GTM) approach to accelerate growth and drive revenue, particularly with ZoomInfo’s MarketingOS solution. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on topics such as modernizing efficient GTM strategies, demystifying intent data, and turning intent into revenue.

MarketingOS, the newest addition to the ZoomInfo platform, allows marketers to unlock real-time insights enabled by award-winning and real-time intent signals, engage customers through a unified platform, and win faster at scale. Backed by ZoomInfo’s best-in-class data, marketers can identify and prioritize the best accounts and contacts, while mastering cross-channel audience engagement with 1:1 targeting across display, social, email, and chat. Marketers can then automate engagement methods to harmoniously support sellers’ GTM motions through a unified platform.

ZoomInfo’s full event schedule, including VIP events, can be found here. Sessions include:

Monday, June 5

  • 12:25 pm-12:55 pm - ZoomInfo: How ZoomInfo Customers Win Faster with an Efficient GTM
    • Building an efficient GTM motion can drive your success, but how do you do that effectively?
    • Join this panel discussion to hear from ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO Henry Schuck, alongside Andrew Bennett, CMO at Smartsheet, Kris Rudeegraap, CEO at Sendoso, and Liz Tassey, VP of Marketing at Blue Ocean, on practical ways to optimize your team’s productivity, align sales and marketing goals, consolidate your tech stack, and more.
  • 2:00 pm-2:10 pm - ZoomInfo: Demystify Intent and Turn It Into Revenue
    • Overwhelmed by all the intent data options? Unclear on whose data & perspective to trust?
    • Learn what intent signals perform best and why ZoomInfo was rated #1 in Intent Data. Then find out how companies are turning intent into revenue using generative AI with ZoomInfo CMO, Bryan Law.
  • 2:50 pm-3:20 pm - ZoomInfo: How Sendoso Modernized Their Go to Market
    • A strong GTM motion starts with a strong data foundation. And when the total addressable market possibilities are endless, ZoomInfo’s #1 data and intent foundation was instrumental for Sendoso’s GTM strategy.
    • Join Kris Rudeegraap, Sendoso’s CEO, and Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo’s Founder and CEO, as they share how ZoomInfo unlocked insights into new markets, aligned Sendoso’s sales and marketing teams for engaging customers, and won faster by increasing sales team productivity.

Tuesday June 6

  • 11:50 am-12:20 pm - ZoomInfo: How BlueOcean Modernized Their Go To Market Through GTM Plays
    • Hear from Bryan Law, ZoomInfo CMO, and Liz Tassey, VP of Marketing at BlueOcean, on how they leveraged ZoomInfo to scale their GTM motions as their GTM strategy matured. As they grew, they evolved their strategy from simply leveraging ZoomInfo as a sales tool to using it across marketing & sales to unlock insights, engage customers across channels, and win faster by automating their go to market motions.

Wednesday, June 7

  • 9:40 am-10:10 am - ZoomInfo: How Smartsheet Modernized Their Go To Market
    • Modernizing your GTM motion can mean a lot of different things – for Smartsheet it’s driving enterprise growth, efficiency at scale, and aligning sales and marketing goals. Hear Andrew Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Smartsheet, speak with Bryan Law, ZoomInfo CMO, as they talk through how Smartsheet is transforming their go to market and how ZoomInfo is core to their journey.

ZoomInfo will meet with customers, prospects, and media on the Expo floor at Booth #104.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the trusted go-to-market platform for businesses to find, acquire, and grow their customers. It delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 30,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use ZoomInfo to increase efficiency, consolidate technology stacks, and align their sales and marketing teams — all in one platform. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses grow their revenue at scale, please visit www.zoominfo.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:10aZoomInfo to Speak at Forrester B2B Summit in Austin
BU
06/01Transcript : ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Ann..
CI
05/31ZoomInfo Delivers Product Enhancements Powered by Generative AI and Automation
BU
05/31ZoomInfo Delivers Product Enhancements Powered by Generative Ai and Automation
CI
05/24Transcript : ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan&#..
CI
05/18DA Davidson Adjusts ZoomInfo Technologies' Price Target to $40 From $30, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
05/11ZoomInfo Wins Seven TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, Including Intent Data, Sales Intellig..
BU
05/10ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/04Insider Sell: Zoominfo Technologies
MT
05/04DA Davidson Starts ZoomInfo Technologies at Buy With $30 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 279 M - -
Net income 2023 178 M - -
Net Debt 2023 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 62,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 10 642 M 10 642 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,64x
EV / Sales 2024 6,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 540
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 26,45 $
Average target price 31,20 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry L. Schuck Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Hays President & Chief Operating Officer
P. Cameron Hyzer Chief Financial Officer
Ali Dasdan Chief Technology Officer
Simon McDougall Chief Compliance Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES INC.-12.16%10 642
ACCENTURE PLC16.70%196 653
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.50%146 860
SIEMENS AG22.86%135 418
IBM-6.01%120 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 449
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer