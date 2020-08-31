Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : (1) PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND (2) PROPOSED MERGER OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY BY ABSORPTION AND (3) NOTICE OF EGM 0 08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* 中聯重科股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1157) PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND PROPOSED MERGER OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY BY ABSORPTION AND NOTICE OF EGM A notice convening the EGM to be held at Multi-function Conference Room, Company Office Building, No. 361, Yin Pen South Road, Changsha City, Hunan Province, the PRC on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at 2:00 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are advised to read the notice of the EGM and to complete and return the enclosed proxy form, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. For holders of H Shares, the proxy form should be returned to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong in person or by post not less than 24 hours before the time stipulated for convening the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or at any adjourned meeting if you so wish. *For identification purpose only 31 August 2020 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2. Proposed Interim Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. Proposed merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary by absorption . . . . . . . . . . 5 4. EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 5. Voting by poll . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 6. Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9 Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . EGM-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "A Share(s)" domestic share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and traded in RMB "Anhui Earth Working Company" 安徽中聯重科土方機械有限公司 (Anhui Zoomlion Earth Working Machinery Co., Ltd.*), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Articles" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time "Board" the board of Directors "Company" 中聯重科股份有限公司 (Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*), a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability "CSDC" China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Multi-function Conference Room, Company Office Building, No. 361, Yin Pen South Road, Changsha City, Hunan Province, the PRC at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "H Share(s)" overseas listed foreign share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and traded in Hong Kong dollars "HKSCC Nominees" HKSCC Nominees Limited "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Interim Dividend" the proposed interim dividend of RMB0.21 (inclusive of tax) payable in cash for every outstanding Share - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Latest Practicable Date" 27 August 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular "PRC" or "China" the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose of this circular only, Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC, and Taiwan region "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" A Share(s) and H Share(s), or the context requires, either of them "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares "%" per cent. *For identification purpose only - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* 中聯重科股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1157) Members of the Board Registered Office Chairman and executive Director: No. 361, Yin Pen South Road, Dr. ZHAN Chunxin Changsha City, Hunan Province, the PRC Non-executive Directors: Mr. HE Liu Mr. ZHAO John Huan Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. ZHAO Songzheng Mr. LAI Kin Keung Ms. LIU Guiliang Mr. YANG Changbo Dear Shareholders, PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND PROPOSED MERGER OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY BY ABSORPTION AND NOTICE OF EGM 1. INTRODUCTION The purpose of this circular, of which this letter forms a part, is to give you notice of the EGM and to provide you with all the information reasonably necessary to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the EGM. The notice of the EGM is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND A. Proposed Interim Dividend An ordinary resolution will be proposed at the EGM to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the declaration and payment of the Interim Dividend of RMB0.21 for every outstanding Share held by the Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's registers of members at the close of business on the respective record dates for the holders of A Shares and H Shares, totalling RMB1,662 million (based on 7,912,815,374 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date). The Interim Dividend is expected to be paid to the Shareholders on or about Friday, 30 October 2020. According to the Law on Corporate Income Tax of the PRC and its implementing rules which came into effect on 1 January 2008 and other relevant rules, the Company is required to withhold 10% corporate income tax before distributing the Interim Dividend to non-resident enterprise Shareholders as appearing on the its H share register of members. Any Shares registered in the name of the non- individual registered Shareholders, including HKSCC Nominees, other nominees, trustees or other groups and organisations, will be treated as being held by non-resident enterprise Shareholders and therefore will be subject to the withholding of the corporate income tax. Cash dividend payable to non-resident enterprise holders of H Shares after the deduction of the said corporate income tax is RMB0.189 per Share (for reference only). Cash dividend payable to the H Shareholders will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. Pursuant to the Notice on Tax Policies for Shenzhen-HongKong Stock Connect Pilot Program (Cai Shui [2016] No. 127) 《( 關於深港股票市場交易互聯互通機制試點有關稅收政策的通知》 (財稅[2016]127號)), for domestic individual Shareholders who invest in H Shares through Shenzhen Hong Kong Stock Connect (such H Shares being registered in the name of HKSCC Nominees and held by CSDC as nominee Shareholder), the Company will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 20% on their behalf in the distribution of the Interim Dividend. For domestic Shareholders who are securities investment funds investing in H Shares through Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (such H Shares being registered in the name of HKSCC Nominees and held by CSDC as nominee Shareholder), the Company will withhold and pay individual income tax at the rate of 20% on their behalf in the distribution of the Interim Dividend. For domestic enterprise Shareholders who invest in H Shares through Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (such H Shares being registered in the name of HKSCC Nominees and held by CSDC as nominee Shareholder), the Company will not withhold or pay enterprise income tax on their behalf in the distribution of the Interim Dividend, and the domestic enterprise Shareholders shall report and pay the relevant taxes payable by themselves. Any dividend received in respect of H Shares which have been continuously held by a domestic enterprise Shareholder for 12 months shall be exempted from enterprise income tax. The Company assumes no responsibility and will not entertain any claims arising from any delay in, or inaccurate determination of, the status of the Shareholders or any dispute over the mechanism of withholding. Shareholders are recommended to consult their taxation advisers regarding their holding and disposing of H Shares for the PRC, Hong Kong and other tax effects involved. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Closure of the Company's H share register of members The Company's H share register of members will be closed from Tuesday, 22 September 2020 to Monday, 28 September 2020 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement of holders of H Shares to the Interim Dividend, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to the Interim Dividend, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged by the holders of H Shares with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 21 September 2020. 3. Proposed merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary by absorption A. Overview of the merger by absorption The Company proposes to merge with Anhui Earth Working Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, by absorption to satisfy the operation and development needs, optimise management structure, streamline management hierarchy, reduce operation cost and integrate operating resources of the Company. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, the Company shall remain subsisting, and the independent legal person status of Anuhi Earth Working Company shall be deregistered. All assets, liabilities, businesses and personnel of Anuhi Earth Working Company shall be succeeded by the Company. The merger by absorption does not constitute a related party transaction of the Company, nor does it constitute a major asset restructuring under the Administrative Measures on Major Asset Restructuring of Listed Companies 《( 上市公司重大資產重組管理辦法》). The merger by absorption is subject to the approval of Shareholders at the EGM in accordance with the Articles. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Basic information of the parties involved in the merger by absorption 1. Basic information of the merging party Name of company : 中聯重科股份有限公司 (Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd*) Unified social : 914300007121944054 credit code Business nature : other limited liability company (listed) Legal representative : Zhan Chunxin (詹純新) Registered capital : RMB7,808.536633 million Date of incorporation : 31 August 1999 Address : no. 361 Yinpen South Road, Yuelu District, Changsha City, Hunan Province Scope of business : development, manufacturing and sale of construction machinery, environmental and sanitary machinery, crane machinery and their specialised chassis, fire engines and their specialised chassis, other machinery and equipment, metal and non-metal materials and photo-mechanical- electronic integrated high and new technology products and the provision of leasing and after-sale services; sale of construction and decoration materials (except silicon rubber), construction vehicles (except passenger vehicles) and metals and chemicals and petrochemical products permitted by the applicable regulatory policies; engage in the import and export business of commercial products and technology (other than business involving state-operated and managed trading of products; for business involving products subject to quota and licence management, application shall be made in accordance with relevant national regulations); and property investment - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 2. Basic information of the merged party Name of company : 安徽中聯重科土方機械有限公司 (Anhui Zoomlion Earth Working Machinery Co., Ltd.*) Unified social : 91340208355212029T credit code Business nature : limited liability company (solely owned by legal person invested or controlled by a natural person) Legal representative : Guo Xuehong (郭學紅) Registered capital : RMB500 million Date of incorporation : 18 August 2015 Address : no. 16 Exi Road, Sanshan Economic Development Zone, Wuhu City Scope of business : research and development, production, sales, repair and maintenance and leasing of construction machinery, building machinery, marine machinery, mining machinery, ships, machine tools, modified vehicles and special vehicles (special business operations are licensed to operate); research and development, production and sales of engines, gearboxes, bridges, hydraulic electronic control system components and their assembly under machinery, ship and machine tool types; transfer of goods and technologies, and import and export businesses (except goods and technologies prohibited and restricted by national laws and regulations); brand design and promotion; agency and consultancy services for filing of intellectual property rights; design, production, agency service and publication of advertisements; conference and exhibition services; engineering surveying and exploration services. (Items subject to approval in accordance with the law shall only be conducted upon the approval by relevant departments) Anuhi Earth Working Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. - 7 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Form, scope and related arrangements of the merger by absorption The Company will merge and absorb all assets, liabilities, equities, businesses and personnel of Anuhi Earth Working Company. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, the Company (as the merging party) shall remain subsisting, and the independent legal person status of Anuhi Earth Working Company (as the merged party) shall be deregistered. Upon completion of the merger by absorption, all rights and obligations of Anuhi Earth Working Company including its assets, liabilities, businesses and personnel shall be succeeded by the Company in accordance with the law. Both parties will undergo their respective statutory approval procedures and prepare their respective balance sheets and property lists and perform their obligations to notify creditors and issue announcements. 4. Both parties will jointly attend to the procedures for handover of assets, transfer of ownership of relevant assets and deregistration of the industrial and commercial registration. Both parties shall perform other procedures as required by laws and regulation and other regulatory requirements. Impact on the Company The merger by absorption will enable the Company to reduce management cost, enhance operation efficiency and is in line with the operation and development needs of the Company. As Anuhi Earth Working Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, its financial statements are already consolidated into the consolidated financial statements of the Company. The merger by absorption therefore does not have any material impact on the normal operations and financial position of the Company and will not impair the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Authorisation of the merger by absorption

The merger by absorption is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the EGM in accordance with the Articles to authorise the chairman and any persons authorised by the chairman to handle all matters relating to the merger by absorption, including but not limited to the execution of the relevant agreements, transfer of related assets and change in industrial and commercial registration. The authorisation shall be valid until the completion of all matters in relation to the merger by absorption. - 8 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD 4. EGM A notice convening the EGM to be held at Multi-function Conference Room, Company Office Building, No. 361, Yin Pen South Road, Changsha City, Hunan Province, the PRC on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at 2:00 p.m. is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-3 of this circular. If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the EGM, you are required to complete and return the accompanied respective proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong in person or by post not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or at any adjourned meeting should you so wish. 5. VOTING BY POLL According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, the chairman of the EGM will demand a poll in relation to all the proposed resolutions at the EGM in accordance with the Articles. 6. RECOMMENDATIONS The Board considers that all resolutions to be proposed at the EGM are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of all the proposed resolutions to be proposed at the EGM. By order of the Board Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* Zhan Chunxin Chairman Changsha, the PRC, 31 August 2020 *For identification purpose only - 9 - NOTICE OF EGM Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* 中聯重科股份有限公司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1157) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company") that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") will be held at Multi-function Conference Room, Company Office Building, No. 361, Yin Pen South Road, Changsha City, Hunan Province, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 September 2020 by way of physical meeting. Details of the EGM are as follows: ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1. To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and to approve the declaration and distribution of an interim dividend in the amount of RMB0.21 per share (inclusive of tax). SPECIAL RESOLUTION 2. To consider and approve the proposed merger by absorption by the Company of its wholly- owned subsidiary. By order of the Board Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* Zhan Chunxin Chairman Changsha, the PRC, 31 August 2020 As at the date of this notice, the executive Director is Dr. Zhan Chunxin; the non-executive Directors are Mr. He Liu and Mr. Zhao John Huan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Songzheng, Mr. Lai Kin Keung, Ms. Liu Guiliang and Mr. Yang Changbo. *For identification purpose only - EGM-1 - NOTICE OF EGM Notes: Eligibility for attending the EGM and closure of H share register of members

The Company's H share register of members will be closed for the purpose of determining the entitlement of holders of H shares to attend and vote at the EGM, from Monday, 14 September 2020 to Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to attend and vote at the EGM, holders of H shares should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, are lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020. Recommendation of interim dividend distribution, withholding and payment of corporate income tax for non-resident enterprise shareholders, and closure of H share register of members

The Company intends to distribute an interim dividend of RMB0.21 per share (inclusive of tax). If the interim dividend is declared to be distributed upon the approval of ordinary resolution no. 1 by the shareholders at the EGM, the interim dividend is expected to be paid on or about Friday, 30 October 2020 to holders of H shares whose names appear on the Company's H share register of members at the close of business on Monday, 28 September 2020.

According to the Law on Corporate Income Tax of the People's Republic of China and its implementing rules which came into effect on 1 January 2008 and other relevant rules, the Company is required to withhold 10% corporate income tax before distributing the interim dividend to non-resident enterprise shareholders as appearing on its H share register of members. Any shares registered in the name of the non-individual registered shareholders, including HKSCC Nominees Limited, other nominees, trustees or other groups and organisations, will be treated as being held by non-resident enterprise shareholders and therefore will be subject to the withholding of the corporate income tax.

Cash dividend payable to non-resident enterprise holders of H shares after the deduction of the said corporate income tax is RMB0.189 per share (for reference only). Cash dividend payable to holders of H shares will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The Company assumes no responsibility and will not entertain any claims arising from any delay in, or inaccurate determination of, the status of the shareholders or any dispute over the mechanism of withholding. Shareholders are recommended to consult their taxation advisers regarding their holding and disposing of H shares for the PRC, Hong Kong and other tax effects involved.

The Company's H share register of members will be closed from Tuesday, 22 September 2020 to Monday, 28 September 2020 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the entitlement of holders of H shares to the interim dividend, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be entitled to the interim dividend, holders of H shares should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates are lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-16, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 21 September 2020. Proxy Each shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies in writing to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing by the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the appointor is a legal entity, either under seal or signed by a director or a duly authorised attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarised. To be valid, for holders of H shares, the proxy form and notarised power of attorney or other authorisation document must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the EGM (proxy form for use at the EGM is attached herewith). If a shareholder appoints more than one proxy, such proxies shall only exercise the right to vote by poll. - EGM-2 - NOTICE OF EGM Registration procedures for attending the EGM

A shareholder or his proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM. If a shareholder is a legal entity, its legal representative or other person authorised by the board of directors or other governing body of such shareholder may attend the EGM by producing a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such shareholder appointing such person to attend the meeting. Voting by poll

According to Rule 13.39(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. Accordingly, the chairman of the EGM will demand a poll in relation to all the proposed resolutions at the EGM in accordance with the Company's articles of association. Miscellaneous The EGM is expected to last for no more than half a day. Shareholders (or their proxies) attending the meeting in person are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The registered office of the Company is: No. 361, Yin Pen South Road, Changsha City, Hunan Province, the PRC.

