Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*
中聯重科股份有限公司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1157)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As at 30 June 2021, total assets of the Group amounted to RMB136,690 million, representing an increase of RMB20,447 million or 17.59% over that of 31 December 2020
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue of the Group amounted to RMB42,449 million, representing an increase of RMB13,622 million or 47.25 % over the same period of 2020
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB4,876 million, representing an increase of RMB851 million over the same period of 2020
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB0.60, representing an increase of RMB0.06 over the same period of 2020
The board of directors (the "Board") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Reporting Period"). The Group's interim financial report was prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IAS34") and the disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The financial information set out below in this announcement represents an extract from the unaudited interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 prepared in accordance with IAS34.
1
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Expressed in RMB)
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2021
2020
Note
RMB
RMB
millions
millions
Revenue
2
42,449
28,827
Cost of sales and services
(31,835)
(20,364)
Gross profit
10,614
8,463
Other income
644
662
Sales and marketing expenses
(2,059)
(1,916)
General and adminis trative expenses
(1,048)
(1,021)
Impairment loss on trade and other receivables and
receivables under finance lease
(433)
(443)
Research and development expenses
(2,005)
(1,048)
Profit from operations
5,713
4,697
Net finance income/(costs)
46
(37)
Share of profits less losses of associates
97
66
Profit before taxation
3
5,856
4,726
Income tax
4
(911)
(668)
Profit for the period
4,945
4,058
Profit attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
4,876
4,025
Non-controlling interests
69
33
4,945
4,058
Profit for the period
4,945
4,058
Earnings per share (cents)
5
Basic
5
59.66
54.10
Diluted
5
58.88
54.02
Profit for the period
4,945
4,058
2
For the six-month period
ended 30 June
2021
2020
Note
RMB
RMB
millions
millions
Other comprehensive income for the period (after tax):
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Equity investments at fair value through other
comprehensive income - net movement in fair
value reserve (non-recycling)
(2)
94
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of
financial statements of subsidiaries
outside PRC
(60)
(289)
Total other comprehensive income for the period
(62)
(195)
Total comprehensive income for the period
4,883
3,863
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the Company
4,814
3,830
Non-controlling interests
69
33
Total comprehensive income for the period
4,883
3,863
3
Consolidated statement of financial position (Expressed in RMB)
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
Note
RMB
RMB
millions
millions
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
8,403
7,342
Right-of-use assets
3,296
3,068
Intangible assets
1,869
1,965
Goodwill
1,993
2,054
Interests in associates
6
3,989
3,388
Other financial assets
7
2,703
2,703
Trade and other receivables
8
15,856
14,131
Receivables under finance lease
9
7,357
13,008
Pledged bank deposits
343
175
Deferred tax assets
1,273
1,453
Total non-current assets
47,082
49,287
Current assets
Inventories
16,673
14,652
Other current assets
1,284
1,374
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
10
12,737
4,284
Trade and other receivables
8
36,835
23,972
Receivables under finance lease
9
5,416
10,365
Pledged bank deposits
2,595
2,223
Cash and cash equivalents
14,068
10,086
Total current assets
89,608
66,956
Total assets
136,690
116,243
4
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
Note
RMB
RMB
millions
millions
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
10,365
2,964
Trade and other payables
11
48,803
40,387
Contract liabilities
3,094
2,777
Lease liabilities
99
90
Income tax payable
629
710
Total current liabilities
62,990
46,928
Net current assets
26,618
20,028
Total assets less current liabilities
73,700
69,315
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
11,708
16,337
Lease liabilities
384
320
Deferred tax liabilities
459
490
Other non-current liabilities
4,617
4,318
Total non-current liabilities
17,168
21,465
NET ASSETS
56,532
47,850
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital
12
8,674
7,938
Reserves
46,664
38,768
Total equity attributable to equity shareholders
of the Company
55,338
46,706
Non-controlling interests
1,194
1,144
TOTAL EQUITY
56,532
47,850
5
