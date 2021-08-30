Log in
    000157   CNE000001527

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(000157)
  Report
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/30/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1157)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • As at 30 June 2021, total assets of the Group amounted to RMB136,690 million, representing an increase of RMB20,447 million or 17.59% over that of 31 December 2020
  • For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue of the Group amounted to RMB42,449 million, representing an increase of RMB13,622 million or 47.25 % over the same period of 2020
  • For the six months ended 30 June 2021, profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB4,876 million, representing an increase of RMB851 million over the same period of 2020
  • For the six months ended 30 June 2021, earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB0.60, representing an increase of RMB0.06 over the same period of 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Reporting Period"). The Group's interim financial report was prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IAS34") and the disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial information set out below in this announcement represents an extract from the unaudited interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 prepared in accordance with IAS34.

1

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Expressed in RMB)

For the six-month period

ended 30 June

2021

2020

Note

RMB

RMB

millions

millions

Revenue

2

42,449

28,827

Cost of sales and services

(31,835)

(20,364)

Gross profit

10,614

8,463

Other income

644

662

Sales and marketing expenses

(2,059)

(1,916)

General and adminis trative expenses

(1,048)

(1,021)

Impairment loss on trade and other receivables and

  receivables under finance lease

(433)

(443)

Research and development expenses

(2,005)

(1,048)

Profit from operations

5,713

4,697

Net finance income/(costs)

46

(37)

Share of profits less losses of associates

97

66

Profit before taxation

3

5,856

4,726

Income tax

4

(911)

(668)

Profit for the period

4,945

4,058

Profit attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

4,876

4,025

Non-controlling interests

69

33

4,945

4,058

Profit for the period

4,945

4,058

Earnings per share (cents)

5

Basic

5

59.66

54.10

Diluted

5

58.88

54.02

Profit for the period

4,945

4,058

2

For the six-month period

ended 30 June

2021

2020

Note

RMB

RMB

millions

millions

Other comprehensive income   for the period (after tax):

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

  • Equity investments at fair value through other
  • comprehensive income - net movement in fair

value reserve (non-recycling)

(2)

94

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

  Exchange differences on translation of

  financial statements of subsidiaries

outside PRC

(60)

(289)

Total other comprehensive income for the period

(62)

(195)

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,883

3,863

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity shareholders of the Company

4,814

3,830

Non-controlling interests

69

33

Total comprehensive income for the period

4,883

3,863

3

Consolidated statement of financial position (Expressed in RMB)

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

Note

RMB

RMB

millions

millions

Non-current assets

  Property, plant and equipment

8,403

7,342

Right-of-use assets

3,296

3,068

Intangible assets

1,869

1,965

Goodwill

1,993

2,054

Interests in associates

6

3,989

3,388

Other financial assets

7

2,703

2,703

Trade and other receivables

8

15,856

14,131

Receivables under finance lease

9

7,357

13,008

Pledged bank deposits

343

175

Deferred tax assets

1,273

1,453

Total non-current assets

47,082

49,287

Current assets

Inventories

16,673

14,652

Other current assets

1,284

1,374

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

10

12,737

4,284

Trade and other receivables

8

36,835

23,972

Receivables under finance lease

9

5,416

10,365

Pledged bank deposits

2,595

2,223

  Cash and cash equivalents

14,068

10,086

Total current assets

89,608

66,956

Total assets

136,690

116,243

4

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

Note

RMB

RMB

millions

millions

Current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

10,365

2,964

Trade and other payables

11

48,803

40,387

Contract liabilities

3,094

2,777

Lease liabilities

99

90

Income tax payable

629

710

Total current liabilities

62,990

46,928

 Net current assets

26,618

20,028

Total assets less current liabilities

73,700

69,315

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

11,708

16,337

Lease liabilities

384

320

Deferred tax liabilities

459

490

Other non-current liabilities

4,617

4,318

Total non-current liabilities

17,168

21,465

NET ASSETS

56,532

47,850

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

Share capital

12

8,674

7,938

Reserves

46,664

38,768

Total equity attributable to equity shareholders

of the Company

55,338

46,706

Non-controlling interests

1,194

1,144

TOTAL EQUITY

56,532

47,850

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
