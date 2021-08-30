Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1157)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

As at 30 June 2021, total assets of the Group amounted to RMB136,690 million, representing an increase of RMB20,447 million or 17.59% over that of 31 December 2020

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue of the Group amounted to RMB42,449 million, representing an increase of RMB13,622 million or 47.25 % over the same period of 2020

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB4,876 million, representing an increase of RMB851 million over the same period of 2020

For the six months ended 30 June 2021, earnings per share amounted to approximately RMB0.60, representing an increase of RMB0.06 over the same period of 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Reporting Period"). The Group's interim financial report was prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IAS34") and the disclosure requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial information set out below in this announcement represents an extract from the unaudited interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2021 prepared in accordance with IAS34.