Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : CANCELLATION OF OPTIONS AND REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF RESTRICTED A SHARES AND COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED OPTIONS AND COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND UNLOCK PERIOD IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED RESTRICTED A SHARES

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1157)

CANCELLATION OF OPTIONS AND

REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION

OF RESTRICTED A SHARES

AND

COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD

IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED OPTIONS AND

COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND UNLOCK PERIOD

IN RESPECT OF THE

RESERVED RESTRICTED A SHARES

On 18 September 2020, a resolution in respect of the repurchase and cancellation of options and restricted A shares held by certain participants under the share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") and the restricted A share incentive scheme (the "Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme") of the Company adopted in 2017 (collectively, the "Schemes") (the "Repurchase and Cancellation") respectively was considered and approved at the fourth extraordinary meeting of the sixth session of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for 2020. According to the board resolution, since 10 participants of the Schemes are no longer qualified as participants under the Schemes due to reasons such as cessation of employment with the Group, the Board proposes to cancel a total of 297,355 options granted to but not yet exercised by them under the Share Option Scheme, and repurchase and cancel a total of 297,355 restricted A shares granted to but not yet unlocked by them under the Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme in accordance with the terms of the Schemes. In addition, since 6 participants obtained a "Fair" grade in their performance assessment and are unable to satisfy the conditions of exercise of options, the Board therefore proposes to cancel a total of 29,508 options held by them under the Share Option Scheme. The number of options of which the conditions of exercise have not been satisfied is 326,863 in total. The number of restricted A shares of which the conditions of unlocking have not been satisfied is 297,355. Further, since a total of 60,120 reserved options held by 6 participants have not been exercised during the first exercise period, the Board proposes to cancel such unexercised options. On such basis, under the Repurchase and Cancellation, the Board proposes