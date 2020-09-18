Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : CANCELLATION OF OPTIONS AND REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF RESTRICTED A SHARES AND COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED OPTIONS AND COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND UNLOCK PERIOD IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED RESTRICTED A SHARES
09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*
中聯重科股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1157)
CANCELLATION OF OPTIONS AND
REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION
OF RESTRICTED A SHARES
AND
COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD
IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED OPTIONS AND
COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND UNLOCK PERIOD
IN RESPECT OF THE
RESERVED RESTRICTED A SHARES
On 18 September 2020, a resolution in respect of the repurchase and cancellation of options and restricted A shares held by certain participants under the share option scheme (the "Share Option Scheme") and the restricted A share incentive scheme (the "Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme") of the Company adopted in 2017 (collectively, the "Schemes") (the "Repurchase and Cancellation") respectively was considered and approved at the fourth extraordinary meeting of the sixth session of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for 2020. According to the board resolution, since 10 participants of the Schemes are no longer qualified as participants under the Schemes due to reasons such as cessation of employment with the Group, the Board proposes to cancel a total of 297,355 options granted to but not yet exercised by them under the Share Option Scheme, and repurchase and cancel a total of 297,355 restricted A shares granted to but not yet unlocked by them under the Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme in accordance with the terms of the Schemes. In addition, since 6 participants obtained a "Fair" grade in their performance assessment and are unable to satisfy the conditions of exercise of options, the Board therefore proposes to cancel a total of 29,508 options held by them under the Share Option Scheme. The number of options of which the conditions of exercise have not been satisfied is 326,863 in total. The number of restricted A shares of which the conditions of unlocking have not been satisfied is 297,355. Further, since a total of 60,120 reserved options held by 6 participants have not been exercised during the first exercise period, the Board proposes to cancel such unexercised options. On such basis, under the Repurchase and Cancellation, the Board proposes
to cancel a total of 386,983 options held by 22 participants and repurchase and cancel a total of
297,355 restricted A shares held by the 10 participants. Details are as follows:
Repurchase and Cancellation
Reasons for and the number of options and restrictive A shares to be repurchased and cancelled
As at the date of this announcement, a total of 10 participants are no longer qualified as participants due to reasons such as cessation of employment. Based on the above, the Board proposes to cancel a total of 297,355 options granted to but not yet exercised by such participants under the Share Option Scheme, and repurchase and cancel a total of 297,355 restricted A shares granted to but not yet unlocked by such participants under the Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme, in accordance with the terms of the respective Schemes.
As at the date of this announcement, the number of options which are held by 6 participants with a "Fair" grade in their performance assessment and of which the conditions of exercise have not been satisfied is 29,508. Based on the above, the Board proposes to cancel a total of 29,508 options held by such participants in accordance with the terms of the Share Option Scheme.
As at the date of this announcement, since a total of 6 reserved options held by 60,120 participants have not been exercised during the first exercise period, the Board proposes to cancel such unexercised options.
Based on the above, the Board proposes to cancel a total of 386,983 options held by 22 participants and repurchase and cancel a total of 297,355 restricted A shares held by the 10 participants under the Repurchase and Cancellation. Upon completion of the Repurchase and Cancellation, the total number of options granted under the Share Option Scheme will be adjusted from 17,824,552 options to 17,437,569 options, the number of restricted A shares granted under the Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme will be adjusted from 18,018,138 restricted A shares to 17,720,783 restricted A shares, and the number of participants of the Schemes will be adjusted from 372 to 362.
Approvals for the Repurchase and Cancellation
Pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Company's shareholders at the EGM, the Board considered and approved the resolution in respect of the Repurchase and Cancellation at the fourth extraordinary meeting of the sixth session of the Board for 2020 on 18 September 2020. The Independent Directors have issued an independent opinion on the Repurchase and Cancellation. On the same date, the Supervisory Board considered and approved the resolution in respect of the Repurchase and Cancellation.
Explanatory notes on the repurchase of restrictive A shares
Number of restrictive A shares to be repurchased, the repurchase price and the source of funds
Number of restrictive A shares to be repurchased
A total of 297,355 restrictive A shares, being ordinary A shares, will be repurchased, representing 1.65% of the restrictive A shares granted under the Restrictive A Share Incentive Scheme and 0.0038% of the total share capital of the Company.
Repurchase price
According to the terms of the Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme, the repurchase price of the restricted A shares under the current Repurchase and Cancellation shall be the sum of the grant price and the interest accrued thereon at bank deposit interest rate for the same period. However, according to the terms of the Restricted A Share Incentive Scheme, if the Company declares a dividend after a grant of restricted A shares, the repurchase price of the restricted A shares not yet unlocked shall be adjusted accordingly such that the adjusted repurchase price shall be the grant price minus the amount of dividend declared per A share.
On 10 September 2018, the Board granted the reserved restricted A shares to the participants at the grant price of RMB1.98 per A share. On 5 August 2019, the Company implemented its 2018 profit distribution plan. Based on the total share capital of the Company on the record date for its 2018 profit distribution plan less the number of shares in the securities account designated for share repurchase, a cash dividend of RMB2.5 for every 10 A shares was paid to the shareholders of the Company. Based on the above, the repurchase price of the aforementioned 297,355 restricted A shares shall be the sum of RMB1.73 per A share and the interest accrued thereon at bank deposit interest rate for the same period.
Source of funds
Payment for the repurchase of the restrictive A shares will be made out of internal funds of the Company.
Effect on the results of the Company
The Repurchase and Cancellation will have no material effect on the financial position and operation results of the Company, nor will it impact on the diligence and integrity of the management of the Company. The management of the Company will continue to perform its duties faithfully so as to create value for the shareholders.
COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND EXERCISE PERIOD IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED OPTIONS AND COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND UNLOCK PERIOD IN RESPECT OF THE RESERVED RESTRICTED A SHARES
On 18 September 2020, a resolution in respect of the commencement of the second exercise period of the reserved options and commencement of the second unlock period of the reserved restricted A shares pursuant to the Schemes was considered and approved at the fourth extraordinary meeting of the sixth session of the Board for 2020. According to the resolution, the total number of reserved options granted to and exercisable by 362 participants during the second exercise period is 8,682,207 options, and the total number of reserved restricted A shares granted to and may be unlocked during the second unlock period is 8,711,715 A shares under the respective Schemes. Details are as follows:
Satisfaction of the conditions to exercise and unlock
Expiry of vesting period/lock-up period
Pursuant to the Schemes, the reserved options have vesting periods of 12 months and 24 months commencing from the date of grant. The reserved restricted A shares have lock-up periods of 12 months and 24 months commencing from the date of grant.
The date of grant of the Reserved Options and Restricted A Shares was 10 September 2018. As at the date of this announcement, the second vesting period/lock-up period of the Reserved Options and Restricted A Shares has expired respectively.
Satisfaction of conditions of exercise/unlocking
As at the date of this announcement, there is no occurrence of any of the following on the part of the Company:
issue of an auditors' report with a qualified opinion or which indicates an inability to give an opinion by a certified public accountant with respect to the financial report of the Company for its most recent accounting year;
issue of an auditors' report with a qualified opinion or which indicates an inability to give an opinion by a certified public accountant with respect to the financial reporting and internal control of the Company for its most recent accounting year;
there is profit allocation contravening laws and regulations, the Company's articles of association ("Articles") or any undertaking publicly made in the last 36 months after listing;
no share incentive scheme is allowed under laws and regulations; and
there is any other circumstances as determined by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC").
