MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.    000157   CNE000001527

ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(000157)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2020

10/06/2020 | 05:00am EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/09/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Date Submitted

06/10/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

01157

(Hong Kong

Stock

(1) Stock code : Exchange) Description :

H shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,388,207,086

1.00

1,388,207,086

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

1,388,207,086

1.00

1,388,207,086

000157

(Shenzhen

Stock

(2) Stock code : Exchange) Description :

A shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

6,525,634,047

1.00

6,525,634,047

Increase/(decrease)

4,067,057

4,067,057

Balance at close of the month

6,529,701,104

1.00

6,529,701,104

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

7,917,908,190

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,388,207,086

6,525,634,047

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

4,067,057

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,388,207,086

6,529,701,104

N/A

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme (EGM

Nil

4,067,057

Nil

Nil

4,067,057

56,146,386

approval date:

01/11/2017 )

A shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) 4,067,057 (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

RMB 16,837,615.98

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( /

/

)

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:59:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 56 551 M 8 329 M 8 329 M
Net income 2020 6 700 M 987 M 987 M
Net Debt 2020 19 017 M 2 801 M 2 801 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,88x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 58 754 M 8 653 M 8 653 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 19 016
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,99 CNY
Last Close Price 8,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Xin Zhan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Hua Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Ming He Member-Supervisory Board & Chief Taxation Officer
Ling Huan Zhao Non-Executive Director
Kin Keung Lai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.41%8 653
CATERPILLAR INC.1.53%83 116
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD.45.98%30 821
SHAANXI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO.,LTD106.29%3 035
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-17.76%2 446
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.73%1 535
