Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 September 2020
10/06/2020 | 05:00am EDT
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/09/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
Date Submitted
06/10/2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
01157
(Hong Kong
Stock
(1) Stock code : Exchange) Description :
H shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
1,388,207,086
1.00
1,388,207,086
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
1,388,207,086
1.00
1,388,207,086
000157
(Shenzhen
Stock
(2) Stock code : Exchange) Description :
A shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
6,525,634,047
1.00
6,525,634,047
Increase/(decrease)
4,067,057
4,067,057
Balance at close of the month
6,529,701,104
1.00
6,529,701,104
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(RMB) :
7,917,908,190
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,388,207,086
6,525,634,047
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
4,067,057
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
1,388,207,086
6,529,701,104
N/A
N/A
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. Share Option
Scheme (EGM
Nil
4,067,057
Nil
Nil
4,067,057
56,146,386
approval date:
01/11/2017 )
A shares
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
4,067,057 (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
RMB 16,837,615.98
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( /
/
)
4. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
Sales 2020
56 551 M
8 329 M
8 329 M
Net income 2020
6 700 M
987 M
987 M
Net Debt 2020
19 017 M
2 801 M
2 801 M
P/E ratio 2020
9,88x
Yield 2020
4,38%
Capitalization
58 754 M
8 653 M
8 653 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,38x
EV / Sales 2021
1,18x
Nbr of Employees
19 016
Free-Float
66,7%
