Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
09/29/2020 | 09:35am EDT
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*
中聯重科股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1157)
PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO
THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES
UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
INTRODUCTION
Reference is made to the Company's circular and announcement dated 27 July 2020 and 12 August 2020, respectively, in relation to the Non-public Issuance.
The Board wishes to announce that on 29 September 2020, it proposed to adjust the Non- public Issuance based on the Company's actual circumstances and current market conditions, in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations including the Company Law, the Securities Law and the Administrative Measures for the Issuance of Securities by Listed Companies. Pursuant to the Adjusted Non-public Issuance, the Company will allot and issue not more than 1,060,000,000 A Shares to not more than 35 New Subscribers under the General Mandate. The Adjusted Non-public Issuance is expected to raise up to RMB5.6 billion in funds.
PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
Structure of the Adjusted Non-public Issuance
Type and par value of shares A Shares with a par value of RMB1.00 each
to be issued
Method and timing
By way of a non-public offering, and the A Shares will be issued
at an appropriate time to the New Subscribers within the validity
period approved by the CSRC
1
Subscribers and subscription
Not more than 35 specified investors, including securities
method
investment fund management companies, securities companies,
institutional investors and Renminbi qualified foreign institutional
investors who subscribe with two or more products managed by
them are treated as one issue target; and trust companies as an
issue target can only subscribe with their own funds.
After obtaining approval from the CSRC of the Adjusted Non-
public Issuance, the final New Subscribers will be determined
by the Board and its authorised persons with the authorisation
of Shareholders to be granted in a general meeting after
negotiation with the sponsor(s) and principal underwriter(s) of the
Adjusted Non-public Issuance, in accordance with the relevant
requirements and the results of book building.
Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company if the
number of New Subscribers is less than six, in accordance with
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
As at the date of this announcement, the Company had not
identified any New Subscriber. However, each New Subscriber
and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are expected to be third
parties independent of the Company and its connected person(s).
It is not expected that any New Subscriber will become a
substantial Shareholder as a result of the Adjusted Non-public
Issuance.
Each New Subscriber will subscribe the A Shares to be issued
under the Adjusted Non-public Issuance in cash.
Benchmark date for price The benchmark date for price determination is the first day of the
determination, issue price issuance period for the Adjusted Non-public Issuance. The issue
and pricing principles price will be no less than 80% of the average trading price of A Shares during the 20 trading days prior to the benchmark date ("Indicative Price").
2
The average trading price of A Shares during the 20 trading
days prior to the benchmark date = total transaction amount of A
Shares during the 20 trading days prior to the benchmark date/
total trading volume of A Shares during the 20 trading days prior
to the benchmark date. If, during the period from the benchmark
date to the issue date of the Adjusted Non-public Issuance, there
is any ex-rights and ex-dividend event in respect of A Shares such
as distribution of cash dividends, bonus shares or capitalisation of
capital reserves, the Indicative Price will be adjusted accordingly.
Subject to the basis for calculating the Indicative Price, the final
issue price will be determined by the Board and its authorised
persons within the scope of authorisation granted in a general
meeting by the Shareholders after negotiation with the sponsor(s)
and principal underwriter(s) having regard to the subscription
price indicated by the New Subscribers, based on a book building
process, after obtaining approval from the CSRC of the Adjusted
Non-public Issuance and in accordance with relevant regulations.
The closing price of the A Shares on 29 September 2020, being
the date on which the terms of the Adjusted Non-public Issuance
were fixed, was RMB8.01 per A Share.
Size of the issuance
The number of A Shares to be issued will not exceed
1,060,000,000 A Shares and the total amount of funds to be
raised will not exceed RMB5.6 billion. The aggregate nominal
value of the A Shares to be issued will be no more than
RMB1,060,000,000. The final number of A Shares to be issued
will be rounded down to the nearest integer, and subject to the
approval of the CSRC.
The final size of the issuance will be determined by the Board and
its authorised persons within the scope of authorisation granted in
a general meeting by the Shareholders after negotiation with the
sponsor(s) and principal underwriter(s) based on the maximum
size of issuance approved by the CSRC and the subscription
price indicated by the New Subscribers, after obtaining approval
from the CSRC for the Adjusted Non-public Issuance and in
accordance with relevant regulations.
3
If there is any ex-rights event in respect of the A Shares such as bonus issue or capitalisation of reserve capital from the date on which the Adjusted Non-public Issuance is approved by the Board to the issue date, the maximum number of A Shares to be issued under the Adjusted Non-public Issuance will be adjusted as follows:
QA1=QA0*(1+EA)
Where, QA1 is the maximum number of A Shares to be issued
under the Adjusted Non-public Issuance after adjustment, QA0
is the maximum number of A Shares to be issued under the
Adjusted Non-public Issuance before adjustment, and EA is the
number of bonus shares or share capital to be given for each A
Share.
If the CSRC and other regulatory authorities adjust the size of the
issuance, the size as approved by them shall prevail.
Conditions precedent
The Adjusted Non-public Issuance is subject to the fulfilment of
the following conditions:
(1) approval from Shareholders at the EGM with respect to the
Adjusted Non-public Issuance; and
(2) approval from the CSRC of the Adjusted Non-public
Issuance.
Lock-up period
The A Shares to be subscribed for by the New Subscribers cannot
be transferred within six months from the date of completion of
the Adjusted Non-public Issuance. Any reduction of the holding
of A Shares after expiry of the above lock-up period can only
be made in accordance with the Company Law, the Securities
Law and the Rules Governing Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen
Stock Exchange and other laws, regulations, rules, regulatory
documents and also the relevant requirements of the Company's
articles of association.
4
