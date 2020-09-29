Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1157)

PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO

THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the Company's circular and announcement dated 27 July 2020 and 12 August 2020, respectively, in relation to the Non-public Issuance.

The Board wishes to announce that on 29 September 2020, it proposed to adjust the Non- public Issuance based on the Company's actual circumstances and current market conditions, in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations including the Company Law, the Securities Law and the Administrative Measures for the Issuance of Securities by Listed Companies. Pursuant to the Adjusted Non-public Issuance, the Company will allot and issue not more than 1,060,000,000 A Shares to not more than 35 New Subscribers under the General Mandate. The Adjusted Non-public Issuance is expected to raise up to RMB5.6 billion in funds.

PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Structure of the Adjusted Non-public Issuance

Type and par value of shares A Shares with a par value of RMB1.00 each

to be issued