ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(000157)
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

09/29/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1157)

PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO

THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the Company's circular and announcement dated 27 July 2020 and 12 August 2020, respectively, in relation to the Non-public Issuance.

The Board wishes to announce that on 29 September 2020, it proposed to adjust the Non- public Issuance based on the Company's actual circumstances and current market conditions, in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations including the Company Law, the Securities Law and the Administrative Measures for the Issuance of Securities by Listed Companies. Pursuant to the Adjusted Non-public Issuance, the Company will allot and issue not more than 1,060,000,000 A Shares to not more than 35 New Subscribers under the General Mandate. The Adjusted Non-public Issuance is expected to raise up to RMB5.6 billion in funds.

PROPOSED ADJUSTMENTS TO THE NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Structure of the Adjusted Non-public Issuance

Type and par value of shares A Shares with a par value of RMB1.00 each

  to be issued

Method and timing

By way of a non-public offering, and the A Shares will be issued

at an appropriate time to the New Subscribers within the validity

period approved by the CSRC

1

Subscribers and subscription

Not more than 35 specified investors, including securities

  method

investment fund management companies, securities companies,

trust companies, financial companies, insurance institutional

investors, qualified foreign institutional investors, Renminbi

qualified foreign institutional investors who meet the

requirements of the CSRC and other legal persons, natural

persons or other institutional investors who meet the requirements

of relevant laws and regulations. Securities investment fund

management companies, securities companies, qualified foreign

institutional investors and Renminbi qualified foreign institutional

investors who subscribe with two or more products managed by

them are treated as one issue target; and trust companies as an

issue target can only subscribe with their own funds.

After obtaining approval from the CSRC of the Adjusted Non-

public Issuance, the final New Subscribers will be determined

by the Board and its authorised persons with the authorisation

of Shareholders to be granted in a general meeting after

negotiation with the sponsor(s) and principal underwriter(s) of the

Adjusted Non-public Issuance, in accordance with the relevant

requirements and the results of book building.

Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company if the

number of New Subscribers is less than six, in accordance with

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company had not

identified any New Subscriber. However, each New Subscriber

and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are expected to be third

parties independent of the Company and its connected person(s).

It is not expected that any New Subscriber will become a

substantial Shareholder as a result of the Adjusted Non-public

Issuance.

Each New Subscriber will subscribe the A Shares to be issued

under the Adjusted Non-public Issuance in cash.

Benchmark date for price The benchmark date for price determination is the first day of the

  • determination, issue price issuance period for the Adjusted Non-public Issuance. The issue
  • and pricing principles price will be no less than 80% of the average trading price of A Shares during the 20 trading days prior to the benchmark date ("Indicative Price").

2

The average trading price of A Shares during the 20 trading

days prior to the benchmark date = total transaction amount of A

Shares during the 20 trading days prior to the benchmark date/

total trading volume of A Shares during the 20 trading days prior

to the benchmark date. If, during the period from the benchmark

date to the issue date of the Adjusted Non-public Issuance, there

is any ex-rights and ex-dividend event in respect of A Shares such

as distribution of cash dividends, bonus shares or capitalisation of

capital reserves, the Indicative Price will be adjusted accordingly.

Subject to the basis for calculating the Indicative Price, the final

issue price will be determined by the Board and its authorised

persons within the scope of authorisation granted in a general

meeting by the Shareholders after negotiation with the sponsor(s)

and principal underwriter(s) having regard to the subscription

price indicated by the New Subscribers, based on a book building

process, after obtaining approval from the CSRC of the Adjusted

Non-public Issuance and in accordance with relevant regulations.

The closing price of the A Shares on 29 September 2020, being

the date on which the terms of the Adjusted Non-public Issuance

were fixed, was RMB8.01 per A Share.

Size of the issuance

The number of A Shares to be issued will not exceed

1,060,000,000 A Shares and the total amount of funds to be

raised will not exceed RMB5.6 billion. The aggregate nominal

value of the A Shares to be issued will be no more than

RMB1,060,000,000. The final number of A Shares to be issued

will be rounded down to the nearest integer, and subject to the

approval of the CSRC.

The final size of the issuance will be determined by the Board and

its authorised persons within the scope of authorisation granted in

a general meeting by the Shareholders after negotiation with the

sponsor(s) and principal underwriter(s) based on the maximum

size of issuance approved by the CSRC and the subscription

price indicated by the New Subscribers, after obtaining approval

from the CSRC for the Adjusted Non-public Issuance and in

accordance with relevant regulations.

3

If there is any ex-rights event in respect of the A Shares such as bonus issue or capitalisation of reserve capital from the date on which the Adjusted Non-public Issuance is approved by the Board to the issue date, the maximum number of A Shares to be issued under the Adjusted Non-public Issuance will be adjusted as follows:

QA1=QA0*(1+EA)

Where, QA1 is the maximum number of A Shares to be issued

under the Adjusted Non-public Issuance after adjustment, QA0

is the maximum number of A Shares to be issued under the

Adjusted Non-public Issuance before adjustment, and EA is the

number of bonus shares or share capital to be given for each A

Share.

If the CSRC and other regulatory authorities adjust the size of the

issuance, the size as approved by them shall prevail.

Conditions precedent

The Adjusted Non-public Issuance is subject to the fulfilment of

the following conditions:

(1) approval from Shareholders at the EGM with respect to the

Adjusted Non-public Issuance; and

(2) approval from the CSRC of the Adjusted Non-public

Issuance.

Lock-up period

The A Shares to be subscribed for by the New Subscribers cannot

be transferred within six months from the date of completion of

the Adjusted Non-public Issuance. Any reduction of the holding

of A Shares after expiry of the above lock-up period can only

be made in accordance with the Company Law, the Securities

Law and the Rules Governing Listing of Stocks on the Shenzhen

Stock Exchange and other laws, regulations, rules, regulatory

documents and also the relevant requirements of the Company's

articles of association.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:34:03 UTC
