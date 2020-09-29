Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW H SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

As at the date of this announcement, the Subscriber was held as to 29.99% by Zhan Chunxin (executive Director), 5.40% by Zhang Jianguo (former employee of the Group) and 64.61% by 23 other former and current employees of the Group each holding less than 5.00% equity interest in the Subscriber. The Subscriber is a third party independent of and not connected with the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, the Subscriber held 386,517,443 A Shares (representing approximately 4.88% of the Shares in issue). The Subscriber is not expected to become a substantial Shareholder immediately after Completion.

Subscription Shares

The 193,757,462 Subscription Shares represent approximately (i) 13.96% of the number of H Shares and 2.45% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement, and

12.25% of the number of H Shares and 2.39% of the total number of Shares in issue as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares (assuming that there is no other change in the number of Shares between the date of this announcement and Completion).

Based on the closing price of HK$7.05 per H Share on the date of the Subscription Agreement, the Subscription Shares have a market value of approximately HK$1,365,990,107.100 and an aggregate nominal value of RMB193,757,462.000 (equivalent to approximately HK$220,274,052.432).

Ranking

The Subscription Shares, when allotted and issued, will rank pari passu in all respects among themselves and with the Shares in issue as at the date of their allotment and issue.

Subscription Price

The Subscription Price of HK$5.863 per Subscription Share represents:

a discount of approximately 16.84% to the closing price of HK$7.05 per H Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 September 2020, being the date of the Subscription Agreement; and a discount of approximately 19.99% to the average closing price of HK$7.328 per H Share as quoted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the date of the Subscription Agreement.

The Subscription Price was determined on an arm's length basis between the Company and the Subscriber with reference to the prevailing market price of the H Shares and current market conditions. The Directors consider that the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement (including the Subscription Price) are fair and reasonable, and are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

Assuming 193,757,462 Subscription Shares are subscribed for under the Subscription, the gross proceeds from the Subscription will amount to approximately HK$11.36 billion and the net price (after deducting relevant fees and expenses to be borne by the Company) to be raised per Subscription Share is approximately HK$5.811.