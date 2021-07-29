Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1157)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the annual report of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 which was published on 22 April 2021 (the "2020 Annual Report").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company would like to supplement that, in relation to the information disclosed under "Employee benefit plans" in note 28 to the consolidated financial statements of the Group set out in the 2020 Annual Report, during the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group had no forfeited contributions under its retirement benefit schemes which may be used to reduce existing level of contributions.

Save as disclosed, all other information in the 2020 Annual Report remains unchanged.

