Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 81% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
04/16/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*
中聯重科股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1157)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 81% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
INTRODUCTION
On 16 April 2021 (after trading hours), the Company and the Buyers entered into the SPAs, pursuant to which the Buyers agreed to acquire from the Company the Equity Interests for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB1,626,952,800 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,935,466,096).
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Hong Kong Listing Rules
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Disposal exceed 5% but are all less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Each of the Buyers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hunan SASAC, which is a substantial Shareholder. Nevertheless, Hunan SASAC is a PRC Governmental Body within the meaning of Rule 19A.04 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and therefore not a connected person of the Company by virtue of Rule 14A.10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Shenzhen Listing Rules
Hunan SASAC is the single largest Shareholder holding more than 5% of the Shares in issue and is therefore a related party of the Company. On this basis, the Disposal constitutes a related party transaction and is subject to approval from Shareholders under the Shenzhen Listing Rules.
1
THE SPAS
The principal terms of the SPAs are set out below.
SPA I
Date
16 April 2021
Parties
The Company, as seller
Buyer I, as buyer
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, Buyer I is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hunan SASAC, which is a substantial Shareholder. Nevertheless, Hunan SASAC is a PRC Governmental Body within the meaning of Rule 19A.04 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and therefore not a connected person of the Company by virtue of Rule 14A.10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Subject matter
The Company conditionally agreed to sell and Buyer I conditionally agreed to purchase Equity Interest I, which represents 45% of the equity interest in the Target Company.
Consideration
A consideration of RMB903,862,700 is payable in cash by Buyer I to the Company, which was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties with reference to the Target Company's net assets value as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB2,008,583,700, as set out in the Valuation Report. Accordingly, the consideration payable for the acquisition of Equity Interest I was set at 45% of such net assets value which equals to approximately RMB903,862,700.
The consideration payable will be settled in full within 30 days from the date of SPA I. If the Company fails to complete the formalities for change in industrial and commercial registration within 60 days after the date of SPA I, such consideration will be fully refunded by the Company to Buyer I with interest calculated at the rate of 4.35% per annum on a daily basis.
2
Conditions precedent
Completion of SPA I is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions:
Hunan SASAC having issued its written consent in principle to the transfer of Equity Interest I;
all necessary approvals and consents for such transfer having been obtained by the parties to SPA I as required under their respective articles of association;
the Target Company having obtained approval for such transfer from its shareholders and board of directors;
approval having been obtained from the Shareholders in respect of such transfer; and
approval having been obtained from the BLFSA in respect of such transfer.
SPA II
Date
16 April 2021
Parties
The Company, as seller
Buyer II, as buyer
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, Buyer II is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hunan SASAC, which is a substantial Shareholder. Nevertheless, Hunan SASAC is a PRC Governmental Body within the meaning of Rule 19A.04 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and therefore not a connected person of the Company by virtue of Rule 14A.10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Subject matter
The Company conditionally agreed to sell and Buyer II conditionally agreed to purchase Equity Interest II, which represents 36% of the equity interest in the Target Company.
Consideration
A consideration of RMB723,090,100 is payable in cash by Buyer II to the Company, which was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties with reference to the Target Company's net assets value as at 30 June 2020 of approximately RMB2,008,583,700, as set out in the Valuation Report. Accordingly, the consideration payable for the acquisition of Equity Interest II was set at 36% of such net assets value which equals to approximately RMB723,090,100.
3
The consideration payable will be settled in full within 30 days from the date of SPA II. If the Company fails to complete the formalities for change in industrial and commercial registration within 60 days after the date of SPA II, such consideration will be fully refunded by the Company to Buyer II with interest calculated at the rate of 4.35% per annum on a daily basis.
Conditions precedent
Completion of SPA II is conditional upon the fulfilment of the following conditions:
Hunan SASAC having issued its written consent in principle to the transfer of Equity Interest II;
all necessary approvals and consents for such transfer having been obtained by the parties to SPA II as required under their respective articles of association;
the Target Company having obtained approval for such transfer from its shareholders and board of directors;
approval having been obtained from the Shareholders in respect of such transfer; and
approval having been obtained from the BLFSA in respect of such transfer.
INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES
Information on the Company
The Company is a joint stock company incorporated with limited liability in the PRC. The Group is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sale of construction machinery and agricultural machinery, as well as financial services such as finance leasing.
Information on the Buyers
Buyer I is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hunan SASAC. It is principally engaged in taking over of state-owned assets and state-owned equity, engaging in state-owned asset operation and management, state-owned equity management and capital operation within the scope of authorisation and other related business.
Buyer II is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hunan SASAC. It is principally engaged in the investment of non-publicly issued and traded ordinary shares, convertible preference shares and convertible bonds of unlisted companies and investment management service.
Hunan SASAC is a PRC Governmental Body within the meaning of Rule 19A.04 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
4
INFORMATION ON THE TARGET COMPANY
The Target Company is a company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability and a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in the production of machinery and equipment components, insurance agency service, leasing, sales, repair and maintenance of machinery and equipment, sales of motor vehicles (excluding cars), construction vehicles, building materials and interior fitting materials, technical development, technical consultation and technical services, staff training, organising and preparing exhibitions and displays, financing and leasing; information consultation (except intermediary service), and asset management.
Set out below is a summary of the financial information on the Target Company:
For the year ended 31 December
2020
2019
RMB
RMB
(audited)
(audited)
Revenue
790,134,600
403,411,600
Profit before taxation
231,062,500
356,195,400
Profit after taxation
167,484,700
267,858,400
As at 31 December
20202019
RMBRMB
(audited)(audited)
Net assets
2,189,575,600
2,022,090,800
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL AND USE OF PROCEEDS
The Disposal is in line with the Company's strategic development plan and allows it to streamline business structure and resources as well as promote and focus on its principal businesses. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds from the Disposal of approximately RMB1,626,392,800 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,934,799,905) toward potential business or investment opportunities as and when they arise and for replenishing its working capital.
Based on the above, the Directors are of the view that the SPAs were entered into on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
5
