Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 81% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.*

中聯重科股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1157)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 81% EQUITY INTEREST IN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

INTRODUCTION

On 16 April 2021 (after trading hours), the Company and the Buyers entered into the SPAs, pursuant to which the Buyers agreed to acquire from the Company the Equity Interests for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB1,626,952,800 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,935,466,096).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Hong Kong Listing Rules

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Disposal exceed 5% but are all less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Each of the Buyers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hunan SASAC, which is a substantial Shareholder. Nevertheless, Hunan SASAC is a PRC Governmental Body within the meaning of Rule 19A.04 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and therefore not a connected person of the Company by virtue of Rule 14A.10 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Shenzhen Listing Rules

Hunan SASAC is the single largest Shareholder holding more than 5% of the Shares in issue and is therefore a related party of the Company. On this basis, the Disposal constitutes a related party transaction and is subject to approval from Shareholders under the Shenzhen Listing Rules.