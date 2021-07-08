DGAP-Adhoc : zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')

DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE') 08-Jul-2021 / 10:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE") Munich, July 8, 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of zooplus AG have today resolved to prepare for the conversion of the Company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, or SE for short) under the name zooplus SE in accordance with Article 2 (4) in conjunction with Article 37 of the Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of October 8, 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE). The Company's existing dual management structure, consisting of the Management Board as the management body and the Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, will continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board will also remain unaffected by the new structure. The Company will continue to have its registered office in Munich, Germany. The conversion of the Company into the legal form of an SE requires, among other things, that the Annual General Meeting of zooplus AG approves the conversion plan and the Articles of Association of the future zooplus SE contained therein. To satisfy this requirement, the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting is currently planned for the second half of 2021, to which the corresponding resolution proposals will be submitted. The effectiveness of the conversion into an SE also requires that the procedure for concluding an agreement on employee participation in the future zooplus SE is completed or terminated prior to the registration in the relevant commercial register. As of now, the procedure for employee participation is expected to begin before the end of July 2021. As a result of the conversion into an SE, the legal position of the zooplus AG shareholders will generally remain unaffected, and shareholders will continue to hold the same number of no-par value bearer shares (shares without par value). The trading of the shares on the stock exchange will also remain unaffected by the SE conversion. Company profile: zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined. For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com . Press / Investor relations contact: zooplus AG Diana Apostol Sonnenstraße 15 80331 Munich Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210 Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503 Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com Website: https://investors.zooplus.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100 Fax: +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500 E-mail: contact@zooplus.com Internet: investors.zooplus.com ISIN: DE0005111702 WKN: 511170 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1216511 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

1216511 08-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 04:47 ET (08:47 GMT)