    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : zooplus AG: Release according to -2-

08/18/2021 | 11:44am EDT
 Hellman & Friedman Investors X,                         %                                    %                      % 
 L.P. 
 
 H&F Associates X, L.P.                                  %                                    %                      % 
 
 Zorro Holdings GP, LLC                                  %                                    %                      % 
 
 Zorro Holdings, L.P.                                    %                                    %                      % 
 
 Zorro Topco S.à r.l.                                    %                                    %                      % 
 
 Zorro Midco S.à r.l.                                    %                                    %                      % 
 
 Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.                                    %                              17.13 %                17.13 % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     investors.zooplus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1227449 2021-08-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 098 M 2 458 M 2 458 M
Net income 2021 22,8 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2021 65,8 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 123x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 797 M 3 276 M 3 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 76,6%
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG130.39%3 276
CHEWY, INC.3.00%38 463
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 201
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC15.38%3 300
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.37.59%1 974
MUSTI GROUP OYJ22.98%1 179