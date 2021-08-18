DGAP-PVR : zooplus AG: Release according to -2

Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % % L.P. H&F Associates X, L.P. % % % Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % % Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % % Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 17 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany Internet: investors.zooplus.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1227449 2021-08-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)