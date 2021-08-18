DGAP-PVR : zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-18 / 17:43 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: zooplus AG Street: Sonnenstraße 15 Postal code: 80331 City: München Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 13 Aug 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.00 % 17.13 % 17.13 % 7,149,178 Previous n/a % n/a % n/a % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % period 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting maturity date conversion period settlement absolute rights in % Irrevocable undertakings to Physical 1,224,400 17.13 % accept takeover offer Total 1,224,400 17.13 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % % Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % % L.P. Hellman & Friedman Capital % % % Partners X, L.P. Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % % Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % % Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 % - % % % H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % % Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % % L.P. Hellman & Friedman Capital % % % Partners X (Parallel), L.P. Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % % Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % % Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 % - % % % H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % % Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % % L.P. HFCP X (Parallel-C), L.P. % % % Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % % Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % % Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 % - % % % H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % % Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % % L.P. H&F Executives X, L.P. % % % Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % % Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % % Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 % - % % % H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % % Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % % L.P. H&F Executives X-A, L.P. % % % Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % % Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % % Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % % Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 % - % % % H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)