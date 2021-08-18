DGAP-PVR : zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-18 / 17:43 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name: zooplus AG
Street: Sonnenstraße 15
Postal code: 80331
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VB13ZT2X88PU78
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd.
City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Aug 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.00 % 17.13 % 17.13 % 7,149,178
Previous n/a % n/a % n/a % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
period
0 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting
maturity date conversion period settlement absolute rights in %
Irrevocable undertakings to Physical 1,224,400 17.13 %
accept takeover offer
Total 1,224,400 17.13 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % %
L.P.
Hellman & Friedman Capital % % %
Partners X, L.P.
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % %
L.P.
Hellman & Friedman Capital % % %
Partners X (Parallel), L.P.
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % %
L.P.
HFCP X (Parallel-C), L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % %
L.P.
H&F Executives X, L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, % % %
L.P.
H&F Executives X-A, L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
