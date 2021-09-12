Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Zooplus AG
  News
  Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash

09/12/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Offer Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash 12-Sep-2021 / 23:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

zooplus AG - Publication of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash Munich, September 12, 2021 - Zorro Bidco S.à r.l., a holding company controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC, has announced, following discussions with zooplus AG (the "Company"), that it will increase the consideration for the voluntary public takeover offer to the Company's shareholders announced on August 13, 2021 by EUR 70.00 to EUR 460.00 in cash per zooplus share. The offer is superior to alternative offers the Company has received. Hence, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company welcome the increase in the consideration. Subject to a review of the offer document, both boards continue to support the takeover offer and intend to recommend its acceptance.

Company profile: zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined. For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com .

Press / Investor relations contact: zooplus AG Diana Apostol Sonnenstraße 15 80331 Munich Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210 Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503 Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com Website: https://investors.zooplus.com

Finsbury Glover Hering Tanja Dorr Ludwigstraße 8 80539 Munich Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 60 465-803 Mobil.: +49 (0) 160 99 27 19 75 Email: tanja.dorr@fgh.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500 
E-mail:       contact@zooplus.com 
Internet:     investors.zooplus.com 
ISIN:         DE0005111702 
WKN:          511170 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1232792 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1232792 12-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232792&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2021 17:52 ET (21:52 GMT)

