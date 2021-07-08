Log in
PRESS RELEASE : zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')

07/08/2021 | 04:54am EDT
DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE') 
2021-07-08 / 10:53 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE") 
  . SE conversion highlights Group's pan-European focus 
  . Envisaged legal form to remain dual-tier structure of Management Board and Supervisory Board 
  . Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on conversion plan and Articles of Association contained therein in second 
    half of 2021 
Munich, July 8, 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of zooplus AG have today resolved to prepare for the 
conversion of the Company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, or SE for short) under the name zooplus 
SE. The Company's existing dual management structure, consisting of the Management Board as the management body and the 
Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, will continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and 
composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board will also remain unaffected by the new structure. The Company 
will continue to have its registered office in Munich, Germany. 
Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, says: "Over the past few years, zooplus has continued its strong growth and has 
emerged as the leading online platform for pet supplies throughout Europe. Not only our customers, but also our 
employees are at home in numerous European countries. By converting to an SE, we are highlighting the international 
orientation and management of our business. At the same time, we are strengthening our position as an attractive 
pan-European employer and innovative technology group. We are thereby joining the ranks alongside many other 
internationally successful listed companies." 
Through its online shops, zooplus AG serves customers in 30 European markets and 24 languages. Next to its corporate 
headquarters in Munich, zooplus has technology hubs in Krakow, Madrid and Vienna. The existing corporate structure of 
the AG with its national and international wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe will remain unchanged after the 
conversion. 
The conversion of the Company into the legal form of an SE requires, among other things, the approval of the Annual 
General Meeting of zooplus AG, which is currently planned for the second half of 2021. The effectiveness of the 
conversion into an SE also requires that the procedure for concluding an agreement on employee participation in the 
future zooplus SE is completed or terminated prior to the registration in the relevant commercial register. As of now, 
the procedure for employee participation is expected to begin before the end of July 2021. 
As a result of the conversion into an SE, the legal position of the zooplus AG shareholders will generally remain 
unaffected, and shareholders will continue to hold the same number of no-par value bearer shares (shares without par 
value). The trading of the shares on the stock exchange will also remain unaffected by the SE conversion. 
Company profile: 
zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the 
company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments 
of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering 
in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of 
which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, 
popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, 
toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, 
zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery 
as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community 
offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn 
to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined. 
For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com 
. 
Press / Investor relations contact: 
zooplus AG 
Diana Apostol 
Sonnenstraße 15 
80331 Munich 
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210 
Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503 
Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com 
Website: https://investors.zooplus.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500 
E-mail:       contact@zooplus.com 
Internet:     investors.zooplus.com 
ISIN:         DE0005111702 
WKN:          511170 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1216737 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1216737 2021-07-08

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1216737&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2021 04:53 ET (08:53 GMT)

