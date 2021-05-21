PRESS RELEASE: zooplus AG: Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel zooplus AG: Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board 2021-05-21 / 12:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- zooplus AG: Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board . Annual General Meeting welcomes new Supervisory Board members Karl-Heinz Holland and David Shriver . Newly elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board Karl-Heinz Holland is a renowned expert in the consumer goods retail industry and former member of the zooplus Supervisory Board . Moritz Greve and Dr. Norbert Stoeck re-elected to the Supervisory Board Munich, May 21, 2021 - At its Annual General Meeting, shareholders of zooplus AG, Europe's leading online pet platform, approved the appointment of Karl-Heinz Holland and David Shriver to the Supervisory Board and the re-election of long-standing Supervisory Board members Moritz Greve and Dr. Norbert Stoeck. At its subsequent constitutive meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Karl-Heinz Holland as its new Chairman. The mandates of former Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Christian Stahl, and Ulric Jerome, member of the Supervisory Board, expired effective upon closing of the Annual General Meeting 2021. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, emphasizes: "I would like to thank the outgoing members of the Supervisory Board for their service and dedication to zooplus over the past few years, on behalf of the entire zooplus workforce and the Management Board. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the new members of the Supervisory Board. With Karl-Heinz Holland, we are delighted to have gained a high-profile manager and proven expert in the retail industry. His know-how and many years of experience are a great asset to zooplus in his new role as the Chairman of the Board. David Shriver is a renowned name in the field of international strategic communications with significant retail, online and technology expertise. We are delighted to count on his expertise in in further shaping our equity story". Karl-Heinz Holland is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the European fashion retailer Takko Fashion GmbH, Telgte, Germany, and an experienced retail and consumer goods expert, with previous executive roles at Lidl Group, Germany and the DIA Group, Spain. Next to his industry expertise, Karl-Heinz Holland is a familiar name to the zooplus Supervisory Board, having been part of the body between 2016 and 2019. Karl-Heinz Holland is succeeding Christian Stahl as the Chairman of the zooplus AG Supervisory Board. David Shriver is the Communications Director of the Ocado Group plc, Hatfield, UK and an expert in strategic communications. During his tenure, he held positions as a communications leader and advisor at Tulchan Communications Group, London, and the Carrefour Group, Paris/London as well as Head of European Research at Natwest Securities, London. zooplus AG's newly elected Supervisory Board Chairman, Karl-Heinz Holland, says: "I would like to thank the shareholders and the members of the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. I am looking forward to again be part of the zooplus success story and to working together with my Supervisory Board colleagues and the Management Board." The Supervisory Board of zooplus AG is comprised of six members. Christine Cross and Tjeerd Jegen will remain on the Supervisory Board according to their ongoing mandates, Moritz Greve and Dr. Norbert Stoeck were re-elected, Karl-Heinz Holland and David Shriver were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. All members of the Supervisory Board have been appointed for a five-year term. The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies due to the persistent COVID-19 environment. All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were adopted with a majority vote. The constituting meeting of the new Supervisory Board took place immediately after the event. The personnel changes also led to changes in the Supervisory Board committees. Details of the new composition of these committees and the CVs of all Supervisory Board members can be found online at https://investors.zooplus.com/. Company profile: zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much more for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the EUR 28bn to EUR 29bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined. For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com. Press / Investor relations contact: zooplus AG Diana Apostol Sonnenstraße 15 80331 Munich Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210 Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503 Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com Website: https://investors.zooplus.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 