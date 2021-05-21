Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zooplus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: zooplus AG: Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

05/21/2021 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel 
zooplus AG: Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board 
2021-05-21 / 12:22 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
zooplus AG: Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board 
  . Annual General Meeting welcomes new Supervisory Board members Karl-Heinz Holland and David Shriver 
  . Newly elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board Karl-Heinz Holland is a renowned expert in the consumer goods 
    retail industry and former member of the zooplus Supervisory Board 
  . Moritz Greve and Dr. Norbert Stoeck re-elected to the Supervisory Board 
Munich, May 21, 2021 - At its Annual General Meeting, shareholders of zooplus AG, Europe's leading online pet platform, 
approved the appointment of Karl-Heinz Holland and David Shriver to the Supervisory Board and the re-election of 
long-standing Supervisory Board members Moritz Greve and Dr. Norbert Stoeck. At its subsequent constitutive meeting, 
the Supervisory Board elected Karl-Heinz Holland as its new Chairman. The mandates of former Chairman of the 
Supervisory Board, Christian Stahl, and Ulric Jerome, member of the Supervisory Board, expired effective upon closing 
of the Annual General Meeting 2021. 
Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, emphasizes: "I would like to thank the outgoing members of the Supervisory Board for 
their service and dedication to zooplus over the past few years, on behalf of the entire zooplus workforce and the 
Management Board. At the same time, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the new members of the Supervisory Board. 
With Karl-Heinz Holland, we are delighted to have gained a high-profile manager and proven expert in the retail 
industry. His know-how and many years of experience are a great asset to zooplus in his new role as the Chairman of the 
Board. David Shriver is a renowned name in the field of international strategic communications with significant retail, 
online and technology expertise. We are delighted to count on his expertise in in further shaping our equity story". 
Karl-Heinz Holland is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of the European fashion retailer Takko Fashion GmbH, Telgte, 
Germany, and an experienced retail and consumer goods expert, with previous executive roles at Lidl Group, Germany and 
the DIA Group, Spain. Next to his industry expertise, Karl-Heinz Holland is a familiar name to the zooplus Supervisory 
Board, having been part of the body between 2016 and 2019. Karl-Heinz Holland is succeeding Christian Stahl as the 
Chairman of the zooplus AG Supervisory Board. 
David Shriver is the Communications Director of the Ocado Group plc, Hatfield, UK and an expert in strategic 
communications. During his tenure, he held positions as a communications leader and advisor at Tulchan Communications 
Group, London, and the Carrefour Group, Paris/London as well as Head of European Research at Natwest Securities, 
London. 
zooplus AG's newly elected Supervisory Board Chairman, Karl-Heinz Holland, says: "I would like to thank the 
shareholders and the members of the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. I am looking forward to 
again be part of the zooplus success story and to working together with my Supervisory Board colleagues and the 
Management Board." 
The Supervisory Board of zooplus AG is comprised of six members. Christine Cross and Tjeerd Jegen will remain on the 
Supervisory Board according to their ongoing mandates, Moritz Greve and Dr. Norbert Stoeck were re-elected, Karl-Heinz 
Holland and David Shriver were newly elected to the Supervisory Board. All members of the Supervisory Board have been 
appointed for a five-year term. 
The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies due 
to the persistent COVID-19 environment. All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were adopted with a majority 
vote. The constituting meeting of the new Supervisory Board took place immediately after the event. 
The personnel changes also led to changes in the Supervisory Board committees. Details of the new composition of these 
committees and the CVs of all Supervisory Board members can be found online at https://investors.zooplus.com/. 
Company profile: 
zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the 
company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments 
of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering 
in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of 
which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, 
popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, 
toys and much more for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, 
zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery 
as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community 
offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the EUR 28bn to EUR 
29bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined. 
For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at 
zooplus.com. 
Press / Investor relations contact: 
zooplus AG 
Diana Apostol 
Sonnenstraße 15 
80331 Munich 
Phone: + 49 (0) 89 95006-210 
Fax: + 49 (0) 89 95006-503 
Email: ir@zooplus.com | press@zooplus.com 
Website: https://investors.zooplus.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 95 006 - 100 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 95 006 - 500 
E-mail:       contact@zooplus.com 
Internet:     www.zooplus.de 
ISIN:         DE0005111702 
WKN:          511170 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1199166 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1199166 2021-05-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199166&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 06:23 ET (10:23 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR -0.72% 17.185 Real-time Quote.23.38%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -0.05% 202.8 Delayed Quote.20.97%
OCADO GROUP PLC -1.03% 1965 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
SDAX 0.38% 15925.58 Delayed Quote.7.43%
ZOOPLUS AG 1.44% 239.2 Delayed Quote.38.75%
All news about ZOOPLUS AG
06:24aPRESS RELEASE  : zooplus AG: Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the..
DJ
06:24aZOOPLUS AG : Karl-Heinz Holland appointed as new Chairman of the Supervisory Boa..
EQ
05/13ZOOPLUS AG  : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05/12ZOOPLUS  : Q1 2021 Results Presentation
PU
05/12ZOOPLUS AG  : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/12ZOOPLUS AG  : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
05/12ZOOPLUS AG  : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/12ZOOPLUS AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
05/12ZOOPLUS AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/12ZOOPLUS  : Expanding pet supplies category further accelerates growth trajectory..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 103 M 2 572 M 2 572 M
Net income 2021 19,1 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net cash 2021 53,0 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 88,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 684 M 2 057 M 2 060 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 230,73 €
Last Close Price 235,60 €
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG38.75%2 057
CHEWY, INC.-22.57%28 902
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%6 730
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC10.48%3 257
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.14.97%1 635
MUSTI GROUP OYJ25.10%1 252