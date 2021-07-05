Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Zooplus AG
  News
  Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/05 06:16:03 am
277.6 EUR   -0.72%
05:51aZOOPLUS AG  : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CareMax, EBay, NCC Group, PayPal, Tesla...
07/01ZOOPLUS AG  : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ZOOPLUS AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating

07/05/2021 | 05:51am EDT
Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 320.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 103 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
Net income 2021 19,5 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net cash 2021 70,7 M 83,9 M 83,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 999 M 2 367 M 2 371 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 279,60 €
Average target price 239,36 €
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG64.66%2 234
CHEWY, INC.-10.39%33 379
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 962
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC13.50%3 170
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.32.09%1 983
MUSTI GROUP OYJ30.97%1 176