ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
Zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/07/2021 | 07:20am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: zooplus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
zooplus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.04.2021 / 13:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

zooplus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2021
Address: https://investors.zooplus.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

07.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1181599  07.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1181599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 077 M 2 471 M 2 471 M
Net income 2021 18,6 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net cash 2021 71,1 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 839 M 2 178 M 2 188 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 768
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 218,45 €
Last Close Price 257,20 €
Spread / Highest target 4,98%
Spread / Average Target -15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Christian Robert Stahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG51.47%2 178
CHEWY, INC.-8.17%34 280
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY27.69%20 859
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.9.86%17 731
NEXT PLC11.77%13 987
GRANDVISION N.V.5.29%8 070
