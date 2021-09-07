Zooplus AG: Release according to -2

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
02 Sep 2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-09-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: investors.zooplus.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1231701 2021-09-07
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231701&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 07, 2021 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)