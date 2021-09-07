Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zooplus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zooplus AG: Release according to -2-

09/07/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Sep 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     investors.zooplus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231701 2021-09-07

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)

All news about ZOOPLUS AG
05:25aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
09/06ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
DJ
09/02Zooplus Confirms Takeover Talks with EQT
CI
09/02ZOOPLUS : Confirms Takeover Talks With EQT
MT
09/02ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
09/02ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
09/02ZOOPLUS AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
09/02ZOOPLUS CONFIRMS TALKS WITH EQT ON P : Bloomberg
MT
09/02Zooplus AG confirms talks with the financial investor EQT regarding a potenti..
DJ
08/31DGAP-PVR : zooplus AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOPLUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 100 M 2 492 M 2 492 M
Net income 2021 19,5 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net cash 2021 70,3 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 154x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 014 M 3 575 M 3 577 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 421,60 €
Average target price 346,40 €
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG148.29%3 575
CHEWY, INC.-14.62%32 063
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 740
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC19.41%3 435
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.39.32%2 033
MUSTI GROUP OYJ32.93%1 288