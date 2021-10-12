Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zooplus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zooplus AG: Release according to -2-

10/12/2021 | 06:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021-10-12 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     investors.zooplus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1240025 2021-10-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)

All news about ZOOPLUS AG
06:37aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
10/11ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
10/08Zooplus Gets Increased Takeover Offer From Hellman & Friedman
DJ
10/07ZOOPLUS : Hellman & Friedman Matches EQT's Offer for Germany's Zooplus
MT
10/07ZOOPLUS : Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 470.00 per zooplus share in cash
EQ
10/07Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 470.00 per zooplus share in cash
DJ
10/07PRESS RELEASE : Hellman & Friedman matches EQT's competing offer at EUR 470 per share, rem..
DJ
10/07ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
10/06PRESS RELEASE : EQT AB: Acceptance period for EQT Private Equity's voluntary tender offer ..
DJ
10/06ZOOPLUS : European Commission Approves Hellman & Friedman's Acquisition Of Zooplus
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOPLUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 102 M 2 430 M 2 430 M
Net income 2021 19,5 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net cash 2021 67,3 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 173x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 460 M 4 004 M 3 999 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 484,00 €
Average target price 364,00 €
Spread / Average Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG185.04%4 004
CHEWY, INC.-31.63%25 676
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 767
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC11.48%3 163
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.15.13%1 569
MUSTI GROUP OYJ25.10%1 183