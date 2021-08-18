Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zooplus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/18/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG
zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.08.2021 / 17:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: zooplus AG
Street: Sonnenstraße 15
Postal code: 80331
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd.
City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Aug 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 17.13 % 17.13 % 7,149,178
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable undertakings to accept takeover offer Physical 1,224,400 17.13 %
      Total 1,224,400 17.13 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, L.P. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X, L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, L.P. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X (Parallel), L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, L.P. % % %
HFCP X (Parallel-C), L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, L.P. % % %
H&F Executives X, L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, L.P. % % %
H&F Executives X-A, L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %
- % % %
H&F Corporate Investors X, Ltd. % % %
Hellman & Friedman Investors X, L.P. % % %
H&F Associates X, L.P. % % %
Zorro Holdings GP, LLC % % %
Zorro Holdings, L.P. % % %
Zorro Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Midco S.à r.l. % % %
Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. % 17.13 % 17.13 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Aug 2021


18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: investors.zooplus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1227449  18.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227449&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ZOOPLUS AG
11:44aDGAP-PVR : zooplus AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
11:44aDGAP-PVR : zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
11:44aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
08/17ZOOPLUS AG : Kepler Cheuvreux sticks Neutral
MD
08/17ZOOPLUS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
08/17ZOOPLUS AG : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
08/17ZOOPLUS : H1 2021 Results Presentation
PU
08/17ZOOPLUS : H1 Report 2021 (pdf)
PU
08/17ZOOPLUS AG : Half-year sales surpass one-billion-euro mark
EQ
08/17PRESS RELEASE : zooplus AG: Half-year sales surpass one-billion-euro mark
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOPLUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 098 M 2 458 M 2 458 M
Net income 2021 22,8 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2021 65,8 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 123x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 797 M 3 276 M 3 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 391,20 €
Average target price 299,18 €
Spread / Average Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG130.39%3 276
CHEWY, INC.3.00%38 463
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 201
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC15.38%3 300
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.37.59%1 974
MUSTI GROUP OYJ22.98%1 179