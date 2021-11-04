Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zooplus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/04/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-11-04 / 15:52 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           zooplus AG 
 
 Street:                         Sonnenstraße 15 
 
 Postal code:                    80331 
 
 City:                           München 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 01 Nov 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.83 %                     4.88 %       7.70 %                            7,149,178 
 
 Previous                          2.83 %                     5.03 %       7.86 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005111702               0        202,015            0 %         2.83 % 
 
 Total                    202,015                       2.83 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                     35,912             0.50 % 
 
 Right Of Use       Open                                                                    312,147             4.37 % 
 
                                                Total                                       348,059             4.87 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Swap           18.08.2031                                     Cash                                  766         0.01 % 
 
                                                               Total                                 766         0.01 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                      % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments     Total of both (if at 
                                   least 3% or more)                 (if at least 5% or more)        least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                               %                                        %                        % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                            %                                        %                        % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank                                %                                        %                        % 
 Europe SE 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                           %                                        %                        % 
 
 -                                                 %                                        %                        % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs                                 %                                        %                        % 
 Group, Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK)                                %                                        %                        % 
 L.L.C. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                            %                                        %                        % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs                                     %                                        %                        % 
 International 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 03 Nov 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-04 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     investors.zooplus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246302 2021-11-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246302&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)

All news about ZOOPLUS AG
10:57aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
10:53aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
06:53aZOOPLUS AG : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
05:40aVoluntary public takeover offer by Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. reaches minimum acceptance thre..
DJ
04:43aPRESS RELEASE : EQT AB: Minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent exceeded in support of ..
DJ
04:41aPRESS RELEASE : Minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent exceeded in support of voluntar..
DJ
11/02ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -3-
DJ
11/02ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
11/02Zooplus AG english
DJ
11/02Zooplus Tells Shareholders To Agree Takeover Bid By Nov. 3
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOPLUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 102 M 2 429 M 2 429 M
Net income 2021 20,6 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net cash 2021 67,3 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 162x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 382 M 3 917 M 3 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 473,00 €
Average target price 384,18 €
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG178.56%3 917
CHEWY, INC.-18.61%30 564
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%6 618
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC17.73%3 349
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.9.01%1 464
MUSTI GROUP OYJ44.09%1 363