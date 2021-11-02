Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zooplus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/02 12:49:29 pm
474.9 EUR   -0.48%
01:01pZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -3-
DJ
01:01pZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
12:56pZooplus AG english
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zooplus AG english

11/02/2021 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.11.2021 / 17:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Moritz 
 
 Last name(s):  Greve 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 zooplus AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005111702 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Submission of 5,150 shares in zooplus AG to the voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (cash offer) 
 with a consideration of EUR 480.00 per share in zooplus AG 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 480.00 EUR    2472000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 480.00 EUR    2472000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 29/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      zooplus AG 
              Sonnenstraße 15 
              80331 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     investors.zooplus.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70854 02.11.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245570&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2021 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

All news about ZOOPLUS AG
01:01pZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -3-
DJ
01:01pZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -2-
DJ
12:56pZooplus AG english
DJ
05:31aZooplus Tells Shareholders To Agree Takeover Bid By Nov. 3
MT
04:08aZooplus urges shareholders to accept takeover offer
RE
03:24aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
02:28aZOOPLUS AG : Final offer for zooplus by H&F with support of EQT to expire in 40 hours
EQ
02:27aPRESS RELEASE : zooplus AG: Final offer for zooplus by H&F with support of EQT to expire i..
DJ
10/29ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
10/27ZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOPLUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 102 M 2 435 M 2 435 M
Net income 2021 20,6 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net cash 2021 67,3 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 164x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 412 M 3 954 M 3 952 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 477,20 €
Average target price 384,18 €
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG181.04%3 954
CHEWY, INC.-16.89%31 211
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%6 480
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC19.08%3 389
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.1.10%1 340
MUSTI GROUP OYJ40.75%1 333