Zooplus AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.11.2021
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Moritz
Last name(s): Greve
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
zooplus AG
b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702
b) Nature of the transaction
Submission of 5,150 shares in zooplus AG to the voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (cash offer)
with a consideration of EUR 480.00 per share in zooplus AG
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
480.00 EUR 2472000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
480.00 EUR 2472000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
29/10/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
02.11.2021
Language: English
Company: zooplus AG
Sonnenstraße 15
80331 München
Germany
Internet: investors.zooplus.com

70854 02.11.2021
