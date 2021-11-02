Zooplus AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.11.2021 / 17:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Moritz Last name(s): Greve 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name zooplus AG b) LEI 549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702 b) Nature of the transaction Submission of 5,150 shares in zooplus AG to the voluntary public takeover offer of Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 480.00 per share in zooplus AG c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 480.00 EUR 2472000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 480.00 EUR 2472000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 29/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

