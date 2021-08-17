Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Zooplus AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZO1   DE0005111702

ZOOPLUS AG

(ZO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/17 02:13:19 am
390.5 EUR   -0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zooplus : H1 2021 Results Presentation

08/17/2021 | 01:54am EDT
H1 2021 RESULTS

INVESTOR & ANALYST PRESENTATION

August 17, 2021

ZOOPLUS: ONE BILLION EURO IN SALES IN H1 2021

SALES

REVENUE

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE

OWN BRANDS SALES

GROWTH

RETENTION1

SHARE2

GROWTH3

16%

98%

54%

31%

(H1 2020: 19%)

(H1 2020: 95%)

(H1 2020: 50%)

(H1 2020: 31%)

Double-digit sales growth

Sustainable growth based on

Flagship Subscribe & Save

across all European markets

loyal customer base

program gains further

Share of Own brands business

significance

continues to grow despite overall

shortage of raw materials and

containers in the second quarter

of 2021

1)

Revenue retention (net, fx adjusted)

2)

Of zooplus active repeat sales

3)

Including own brands pet care & accessories sales

2

STRATEGIC FOCUS ON CUSTOMER LOYALTY SERVES AS

SUSTAINABLE BASE FOR FUTURE GROWTH

INDUSTRY-LEADING REVENUE RETENTION

98%

99%(H1 2020: 95%)

(2019: 91%)

  • Revenue retention of 98% confirms high customer loyalty
  • Certain markets and older cohorts already performing above 100%

GROWTH IN ACTIVE REPEAT CUSTOMERS

13%

99%(H1 2020: 16%)

(2019: 91%)

  • 5.4m active repeat accounts
  • Number of active customers increased to almost 9m (up from 8.1m in H1 2020)

ALL-TIME HIGH IN SALES

PER ACTIVE REPEAT

CUSTOMERS

€ 392

€ 371

€ 361

Jan

Mar

Aug

2019

2020

2021

  • Sales per active repeat customer increased to EUR 392 in August 2021 (based on LTM)
  • New customer cohorts show high quality with better retention and higher sales per customer

3

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE PROGRAM DRIVES CUSTOMER

LOYALTY AND LONG-TERM EARNINGS PERSPECTIVE

SHARE OF

SALES

SALES1

GROWTH2

54%29%

(H1 2020: 50%)

Subscribe & Save

Growth outperforms

flagship loyalty program

total sales growth

continuously increases

of 16%

significance

  1. Of zooplus active repeat customer sales (customers with at least two orders in 2020)
  2. Net sales of Subscribe & Save vs. PY quarter
  3. Gross sales, (based on z+ customers, LTM)

SALES PER ACTIVE

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE

REPEAT ACCOUNT3

ACCOUNTS

€ 545

2.1m

Subscribe & Save

As of end of H1 2021

generates 86% higher

(+26% vs. PY)

sales per active repeat

account

4

HIGH-MARGIN OWN BRANDS BUSINESS IS GROWING

ABOVE 30%

+31%

Own brands sales* increased by

175m

31% compared to H1 2020

representing a sales share of 17%

+31%

Strategic relevance of own brands

133m

business as differentiator and loyalty

driver

101m

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

*Including own brands pet care & accessories sales

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

zooplus AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 05:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ZOOPLUS AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 099 M 2 470 M 2 470 M
Net income 2021 22,4 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2021 83,0 M 97,7 M 97,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 797 M 3 295 M 3 291 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 793
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ZOOPLUS AG
Duration : Period :
zooplus AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOOPLUS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 391,20 €
Average target price 261,91 €
Spread / Average Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cornelius Patt Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Maueröder Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Heinz Holland Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mischa Ritter Chief Operating Officer
Norbert Stoeck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZOOPLUS AG130.39%3 295
CHEWY, INC.2.10%38 127
PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.0.00%5 349
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC13.74%3 278
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.32.67%1 901
MUSTI GROUP OYJ22.66%1 183