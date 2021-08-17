Zooplus : H1 2021 Results Presentation

H1 2021 RESULTS
INVESTOR & ANALYST PRESENTATION
ZOOPLUS: ONE BILLION EURO IN SALES IN H1 2021
|
SALES
|
REVENUE
|
SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
|
OWN BRANDS SALES
|
GROWTH
|
RETENTION1
|
SHARE2
|
GROWTH3
|
16%
|
98%
|
54%
|
31%
|
(H1 2020: 19%)
|
(H1 2020: 95%)
|
(H1 2020: 50%)
|
(H1 2020: 31%)
|
|
Double-digit sales growth
|
Sustainable growth based on
|
Flagship Subscribe & Save
|
|
|
across all European markets
|
loyal customer base
|
program gains further
|
Share of Own brands business
|
|
|
|
significance
|
continues to grow despite overall
|
|
|
|
|
shortage of raw materials and
|
|
|
|
|
containers in the second quarter
|
|
|
|
|
of 2021
|
1)
|
Revenue retention (net, fx adjusted)
|
|
|
|
2)
|
Of zooplus active repeat sales
|
|
|
|
3)
|
Including own brands pet care & accessories sales
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
STRATEGIC FOCUS ON CUSTOMER LOYALTY SERVES AS
SUSTAINABLE BASE FOR FUTURE GROWTH
INDUSTRY-LEADING REVENUE RETENTION
98%
99%(H1 2020: 95%)
(2019: 91%)
-
Revenue retention of 98% confirms high customer loyalty
-
Certain markets and older cohorts already performing above 100%
GROWTH IN ACTIVE REPEAT CUSTOMERS
13%
99%(H1 2020: 16%)
(2019: 91%)
-
5.4m active repeat accounts
-
Number of active customers increased to almost 9m (up from 8.1m in H1 2020)
ALL-TIME HIGH IN SALES
PER ACTIVE REPEAT
CUSTOMERS
€ 392
€ 371
€ 361
|
Jan
|
Mar
|
Aug
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
-
Sales per active repeat customer increased to EUR 392 in August 2021 (based on LTM)
-
New customer cohorts show high quality with better retention and higher sales per customer
SUBSCRIBE & SAVE PROGRAM DRIVES CUSTOMER
LOYALTY AND LONG-TERM EARNINGS PERSPECTIVE
|
SHARE OF
|
SALES
|
SALES1
|
GROWTH2
54%29%
(H1 2020: 50%)
|
Subscribe & Save
|
Growth outperforms
|
flagship loyalty program
|
total sales growth
|
continuously increases
|
of 16%
|
significance
|
-
Of zooplus active repeat customer sales (customers with at least two orders in 2020)
-
Net sales of Subscribe & Save vs. PY quarter
-
Gross sales, (based on z+ customers, LTM)
|
SALES PER ACTIVE
|
SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
|
REPEAT ACCOUNT3
|
ACCOUNTS
|
Subscribe & Save
|
As of end of H1 2021
|
generates 86% higher
|
(+26% vs. PY)
|
sales per active repeat
|
|
account
|
4
HIGH-MARGIN OWN BRANDS BUSINESS IS GROWING
ABOVE 30%
|
|
+31%
|
|
Own brands sales* increased by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
175m
|
|
31% compared to H1 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
representing a sales share of 17%
|
+31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic relevance of own brands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133m
|
|
|
business as differentiator and loyalty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
driver
|
|
|
|
|
|
101m
*Including own brands pet care & accessories sales
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
zooplus AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 05:52:04 UTC.