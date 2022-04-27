zooplus announces leadership changes

• Cornelius Patt to withdraw from Management Board

• Kate Swann and Stefan F. Heidenreich to join Supervisory Board

Munich, April 27, 2022. zooplus, the leading European online pet platform, today announces that Cornelius Patt, who co-founded zooplus in 1999 and has served as CEO since 2006, will depart from the Company with completion of the ongoing transition year. Cornelius Patt and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed that he will resign from his mandate and hand over his responsibilities to a new CEO. Until the successor is in office he will continue to assume his duties to ensure a smooth transition and help initiate the company's upcoming phase of transformation and accelerated growth.

Stefan Goetz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of zooplus: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the employees of zooplus, I would like to thank Cornelius for more than two decades of determination, visionary leadership and commitment. As co-founder and CEO he has played an instrumental role in driving the company's success with his entrepreneurial force. He will leave an incredible legacy. Today, zooplus is the leading online pet platform in Europe and at the verge of entering a new phase of its development. We see enormous growth opportunities on which zooplus can capitalize and are excited to help the company accelerate its category leadership. We sincerely wish Cornelius all the best for his future endeavours after his departure."

Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus: "After spending almost 23 years building zooplus into the success it is today, the right time has now come for me to pass the baton as the Company embarks on its next chapter. Taking the company from inception to pan-European market leadership now serving almost 10 million pet parents has been my pleasure and privilege - I am particularly grateful to the zooplus family, for their exemplary commitment, skill, passion and team spirit. I would also like to thank our customers, suppliers and business partners for our continued strong and productive

relationships. With its outstanding team, two blue chip shareholders who are strongly aligned with our vision and the dynamically growing pet e-commerce market, zooplus' future has never been brighter."

zooplus further announces the appointment of two new Supervisory Board members as of May 19, 2022: Kate Swann (former CEO of WH Smith) and Stefan F. Heidenreich (former CEO of Beiersdorf).

Kate Swann has more than 30 years of experience in top management positions with broad expertise in retail. She served as CEO of SSP Group plc from 2013 until 2019 and as CEO of WH Smith from 2003 until 2013. Today she acts as Chairperson of IVC Evidensia, Beijer Ref, Moonpig and Parques Reunidos.

Stefan F. Heidenreich brings a wealth of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. He was CEO of Hero from 2004 until 2011 and CEO of Beiersdorf AG between 2012 and 2019. Stefan currently serves as Chairman of Schulke & Mayr and board member at Ottobock and Galderma, as well as an advisor to Salesforce Europe, Celonis and Perella Weinberg Partners.

zooplus SE is the leading online pet platform in Europe. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, zooplus dedicated itself to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. The comprehensive product range includes renowned international brands, popular local products as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses, and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings.

