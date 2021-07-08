Zooplus : plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')

DGAP-News: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ('SE')



08.07.2021 / 10:53

zooplus AG plans conversion into a European stock corporation ("SE")

SE conversion highlights Group's pan-European focus

Envisaged legal form to remain dual-tier structure of Management Board and Supervisory Board

Extraordinary General Meeting to vote on conversion plan and Articles of Association contained therein in second half of 2021

Munich, July 8, 2021 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of zooplus AG have today resolved to prepare for the conversion of the Company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, or SE for short) under the name zooplus SE. The Company's existing dual management structure, consisting of the Management Board as the management body and the Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, will continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and Supervisory Board will also remain unaffected by the new structure. The Company will continue to have its registered office in Munich, Germany.

Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, says: "Over the past few years, zooplus has continued its strong growth and has emerged as the leading online platform for pet supplies throughout Europe. Not only our customers, but also our employees are at home in numerous European countries. By converting to an SE, we are highlighting the international orientation and management of our business. At the same time, we are strengthening our position as an attractive pan-European employer and innovative technology group. We are thereby joining the ranks alongside many other internationally successful listed companies."

Through its online shops, zooplus AG serves customers in 30 European markets and 24 languages. Next to its corporate headquarters in Munich, zooplus has technology hubs in Krakow, Madrid and Vienna. The existing corporate structure of the AG with its national and international wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe will remain unchanged after the conversion.

The conversion of the Company into the legal form of an SE requires, among other things, the approval of the Annual General Meeting of zooplus AG, which is currently planned for the second half of 2021. The effectiveness of the conversion into an SE also requires that the procedure for concluding an agreement on employee participation in the future zooplus SE is completed or terminated prior to the registration in the relevant commercial register. As of now, the procedure for employee participation is expected to begin before the end of July 2021.

As a result of the conversion into an SE, the legal position of the zooplus AG shareholders will generally remain unaffected, and shareholders will continue to hold the same number of no-par value bearer shares (shares without par value). The trading of the shares on the stock exchange will also remain unaffected by the SE conversion.



zooplus AG is the leading online pet platform in Europe measured by sales. Founded as a German start-up in 1999, the company's business model has been successfully launched internationally, dedicated to the mission of creating moments of happiness between pets and pet parents across now 30 European countries. With a large and relevant product offering in the pet food and pet care & accessories range, zooplus caters to more than 8 million pet parents across Europe of which more than 5 million made more than two orders in 2020. The product range includes renowned international brands, popular local brand names as well as high-quality, exclusive own brand lines for pet food, accessories, care products, toys and much else for dogs, cats, birds, hamsters, horses and many other furry and non-furry friends. In addition, zooplus customers benefit from exclusive loyalty programs, best value for money proposition, fast and reliable delivery as well as a seamless digital shopping experience, combined with a variety of interactive content and community offerings. Sales totaled more than EUR 1.8 bn in the 2020 financial year, capturing roughly 7% of the around EUR 28 bn to EUR 29 bn (net) European pet supplies market, both offline and online combined.

